Updating Projected Tournament Fate of Arizona State Basketball Programs

TEMPE -- Arizona State basketball is in the limelight as Big 12 play gets into full swing, despite the football program still receiving ample attention due to the transfer portal.

Molly Miller's women's program sits at 15-1 after dropping their first game of the season to Brigham Young on Saturday - the first loss doesn't mar what Miller has done in year one on the job, as they are currently on track to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The men's program - on the other hand - is riding a three-game losing streak and are going to be challenged with a road game against top-10 ranked BYU on Wednesday in an effort to reach the 10 win mark on the year.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores where Miller and Bobby Hurley's programs stand as far as the tournament is concerned below.

Women's Program: Last Four Byes

Miller's squad sits at 15-1 at the moment, but have yet to be seen as a "safe" bet to reach the tournament.

ESPN's senior bracketologist Charlie Creme has the Sun Devils as the number nine seed in the Columbia, South Carolina region at the moment - the first round matchup in this scenario is against Washington. The winner would face the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the round of 32.

The "last four byes" tag essentially means that the team is extraordinarily close to being selected to participate in the "first four" play-in arrangement to officially earn a right into the field.

The 2025-26 Sun Devils will have many more opportunities to become a lock in the two months ahead, including games against TCU and Iowa State.

ASU Sun Devils guards Last-Tear Poa (13) and Marley Washenitz (11) defend Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Kyley Gary-Grayson (10) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Men's: Currently Out of Field

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has now moved the Sun Devils outside of the projected field entirely - including out of the bubble, as of January 6.

Arizona State was previously at the very least in the "next four out" category - even after the 78-75 loss to Oregon State on December 21. The 95-89 loss to Colorado last Saturday effectively sealed the team's fate as a non-tournament squad for the time being, although there are many opportunities moving forward to get back into the picture.

Arizona State is currently rated as number 85 in the official NCAA NET rankings as of Tuesday, which places them approximately 20 spots below where the lowest rated at-large team that gets selected into the field is on average.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .