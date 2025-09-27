What Win Means For Arizona State Moving Forward in 2025
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are 4-1.
The wins may not be as stylistically pretty or convincing as fans may desire them to be. The offense hasn't always been consistent. The defense has been suceptible to giving up big plays.
The resilience of this squad cannot be overstated, however, and the heart of this team matches the talent level.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham continues to get the most out of his staff and roster when needed the most - now the team holds the cards to return to the Big 12 title game in pursuit of reaching the College Football Playoff once again.
What the Win Means for Rest of Season
- The most important factor surrounding the victory is that the Sun Devils are now 2-0 in conference play heading into a game with a potentially shaken Utah squad. They are now in a position to manage the remainder of their schedule - as long as they can split the Utah/Texas Tech matchups.
- Jordyn Tyson and Sam Leavitt are the two best players in the Big 12. Leavitt accounted for 353 total yards and scored three total touchdowns - building off of a dominant fourth quarter in the win over Baylor. Tyson continues his sneaky Heisman Trophy campaign with a dominant 126-yard, two-touchdown performance - including the biggest touchdown of the game on a fourth-and-goal play late in the game. This will serve the Sun Devils well in nearly any scenario moving forward.
The Arizona State defense - particularly the pass rush - is shaping up into the form in which they were expected to be heading into the season. The run defense remains elite as it has been for an entire calendar year. The secondary continues to make key plays when relied on the most - with hopes that star safety Xavion Alford returns soon. The unit is one that stacks up with any other in the conference - even Utah and Texas Tech.
