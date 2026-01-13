Arizona State WBB Seeks to Close Out January in Strong Fashion

TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball team currently stands at 16-2 on the 2025-26 season, which has been a historically strong start for a program that has averaged around 10 wins a season for the first half of the decade.

Head coach Molly Miller has ushered in a culture that appears to be set to withstand challenges, including the 77-46 loss to Big 12 rival TCU on Sunday afternoon.

The 16-2 record has seemingly constituted the base belief that Arizona State will be in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season, although more work has to be done over the remainder of the month of January.

Arizona State Sun Devils Jyah LoVett (4) runs with the ball during a game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Nov. 8, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

January 17: Kansas

Arizona State is set to host the 11-6 Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday.

The Jayhawks are led by junior S'Mya Nichols, who averages 18.8 PPG and 5.2 APG, already having crossed 1,300 career points.

The Sun Devils will look to secure their 17th victory of the campaign against the balanced Kansas squad.

January 21: @ West Virginia

West Virginia has become a force in the Big 12 thus far in league play, competing with Texas Tech in a narrow five-point loss, while defeating conference power Iowa State on Sunday.

The Mountaineers have a three-guard attack that is quite potent, as Gia Cooke (15.2 PPG), Sydney Shaw (13.0), and Jordan Harrison (12.6) comprise a trio that is quite well-rounded.

The Sun Devils and Mountaineers have potential to be in an adjacent spot in the standings, this head-to-head result has the ability to make a lot of difference when the regular season comes to a close.

ASU Sun Devils guards Last-Tear Poa (13) and Marley Washenitz (11) defend Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Kyley Gary-Grayson (10) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

January 24: @ Cincinnati

The women's basketball team is set to play Cincinnati on the road on the same day that the men's team plays the Bearcats at home.

The Bearcats sit at 6-11 and 1-4 in the Big 12 despite rostering several solid players, including senior guard Mya Perry.

Perry is averaging 17.9 PPG and just recently crossed 1,000 career points - the former FAU star has potential to be a difference maker in this game.

January 28: Arizona

Arizona State is set to host their bitter rival in the Arizona Wildcats two weeks from this Wednesday.

The Wildcats stand at 10-6, with a small handful of bad losses in the mix as well. However, senior guard Mickayla Perdue has been a bright spot on the season, averaging 17.1 points per contest.

