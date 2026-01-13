Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13
In this story:
The No. 2-ranked Iowa State Cyclones are one of only a handful of teams left in college basketball that remain undefeated ahead of Tuesday night's action. They're 16-0 and 3-0 in Big 12 action, and now they'll face the Kansas Jayhawks, who have been less-than-impressive so far this season at 11-5.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Iowa State -4.5 (-102)
- Kansas +4.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Iowa State -205
- Kansas +168
Total
- OVER 148.5 (-115)
- UNDER 148.5 (-105)
Iowa State vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 13
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Iowa State Record: 16-0 (3-0 in Big 12)
- Kansas Record: 11-5 (1-2 in Big 12)
Iowa State vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Iowa State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in Iowa State's last eight games
- Kansas is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Iowa State
- The UNDER is 7-0 in Iowa Stat's last even road games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- Kansas is 0-5 ATS in its last five games vs. Big 12 opponents
Iowa State vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch
- Joshua Jefferson, F - Iowa State Cyclones
Joshua Jefferson has played a massive role in Iowa State's success. He's leading the team in both points per game (17.7) and rebounds (7.8), while also adding 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He's shooting 51.3% from the floor, and if teams can't find a way to slow him down, he can take over a game any time he's on the court.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
Iowa State has been the far superior team this season, and despite not covering the spread at a high rate of late, I'm going to lay the points on them in this one. The Cyclones are a near-flawless team, ranking ninth in effective field goal percentage, second in defensive efficiency, and 47th in effective possession ratio.
Kansas has turned the ball over on 15.1% of its possessions this season, which is a big area that Iowa State can take advantage of. The Cyclones force a turnover on 23.8% of their opponents' possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country.
If Kansas turns the ball over and can't defend Iowa State's sharpshooting, this is going to be a long night for the Jayhawks.
Pick: Iowa State -4.5 (-102) via FanDuel
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets