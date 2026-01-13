Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13

The No. 2-ranked Iowa State Cyclones are one of only a handful of teams left in college basketball that remain undefeated ahead of Tuesday night's action. They're 16-0 and 3-0 in Big 12 action, and now they'll face the Kansas Jayhawks, who have been less-than-impressive so far this season at 11-5.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa State -4.5 (-102)

Kansas +4.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Iowa State -205

Kansas +168

Total

OVER 148.5 (-115)

UNDER 148.5 (-105)

Iowa State vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 13

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Iowa State Record: 16-0 (3-0 in Big 12)

Kansas Record: 11-5 (1-2 in Big 12)

Iowa State vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Iowa State is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Iowa State's last eight games

Kansas is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Iowa State

The UNDER is 7-0 in Iowa Stat's last even road games

The UNDER is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams

Kansas is 0-5 ATS in its last five games vs. Big 12 opponents

Iowa State vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch

Joshua Jefferson, F - Iowa State Cyclones

Joshua Jefferson has played a massive role in Iowa State's success. He's leading the team in both points per game (17.7) and rebounds (7.8), while also adding 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He's shooting 51.3% from the floor, and if teams can't find a way to slow him down, he can take over a game any time he's on the court.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick

Iowa State has been the far superior team this season, and despite not covering the spread at a high rate of late, I'm going to lay the points on them in this one. The Cyclones are a near-flawless team, ranking ninth in effective field goal percentage, second in defensive efficiency, and 47th in effective possession ratio.

Kansas has turned the ball over on 15.1% of its possessions this season, which is a big area that Iowa State can take advantage of. The Cyclones force a turnover on 23.8% of their opponents' possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country.

If Kansas turns the ball over and can't defend Iowa State's sharpshooting, this is going to be a long night for the Jayhawks.

Pick: Iowa State -4.5 (-102) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!