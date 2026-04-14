What To Monitor in Final Full Week of Arizona State Spring

TEMPE -- Only 144 days remain until the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils open up their 2026 season against Morgan State at Mountain America Stadium on September 5.

While the amount of time between now and the opener seems to be forever away, it is rapidly approaching in reality - with the final full week of spring ball to serve as a tangible reminder.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham leads his team on to the field to play against the Colorado Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head coach Kenny Dillingham believes that there is more to discover with this team in the weeks - and months - ahead, which is something that Arizona State on SI tends to agree with. Read more on the major points of focus over the next three practices below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last Opportunity for Depth Chart Battles Before Fall

Several more starting positions are up for grabs at Arizona State than is typical for a high-level power four program for many reasons. This is due to two-thirds of starting players departing, while also doing a phenomenal job of attacking the transfer portal and developing players that are set to take a major step forward, including LB Martell Hughes .

The results have bred several competitive position battles throughout spring - from quarterback, to running back, to edge rusher, to safety.

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) warms up with his teammates during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley is the frontrunner for the quarterback job, but Mikey Keene is coming off of some of his most impressive showings of spring as of late, while Jake Fette has been a pleasant surprise as a true freshman who has taken marked strides in recent weeks.

Injuries have also played a role in taking clarity away from many of the battles, although this is a final opportunity for those currently on the field to leave an impression heading into fall practices.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Sun Devils Respond to Dillingham’s Call to Action?

Coach Dillingham was not exactly pleased with the effort he saw from his team in last Saturday's scrimmage - one that was marred by operational penalties, missed assignments on the defensive side of the ball, and poor tackling that played a role in allowing in the ballpark of 400 rushing yards during the course of the night.

The Sun Devils have been up-and-down from a physicality perspective during spring, as they haven't always brought the edge that Dillingham campaigns for on a regular basis. This is again the last opportunity to leave a true mark in on-field work before fall practices get underway in roughly three and a half months.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images