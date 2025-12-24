Martell Hughes Could Make Major Impact for ASU in 2026

TEMPE -- The season-ending Sun Bowl on Dec 31 is being approached as a transitional game of sorts for the Arizona State football program.

There will be a clear bridge between honoring those who have been long-term members of the program, as well as key contributors to a historic two-season window of the program, while also showcasing the next generation of potential stars.

Linebackers Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook officially running out of eligibility/declaring for the 2026 NFL draft inherently opened a hole at the position heading into 2026 - one that sophomore Martell Hughes should seamlessly slide into the starting rotation in Brian Ward's 4-2-5 defense.

Arizona State on SI explores Hughes' journey to Tempe, his impact to this stage, and what he projects to be in 2026 below.

Hughes' Journey to Tempe, Impact Thus Far

Hughes was a three-star safety recruit out of San Diego who committed to Arizona State in July of 2023, eventually transitioning to linebacker once he got to campus

He received playing time right away - securing a tackle in his very first career game against Wyoming on Aud 31. The then-freshman recorded stats in nine distinct games, including another tackle in the 45-19 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 title game in December of last year.

Hughes took another huge step forward in his sophomore year, securing six tackles in the Sept 6 battle against Mississippi State in anticipation of being featured even more in the defense after Zyrus Fiaseu suffered a season-ending foot injury on Sept 20 against Baylor. The 6'2" linebacker didn't disappoint, earning a game-sealing interception of Josh Hoover in an exhilarating win over TCU on Sept 26, as well as creating the only turnover in the 26-22 upset win over Texas Tech on Oct 18.

What Does 2026 Season Spell Out for Hughes?

The soon-to-be junior is surely going to have the inside track to have a starting role in Ward's defense, although Fiaseu appears set to return, while freshman Isaiah Iosefa has many fans from within the program as well.

Regardless of competition, Hughes has become an incredibly productive player with a penchant for making game-changing plays, while his leadership has greatly increased, according to veterans such as Elliott.

Hughes will potentially see a sizable role against Darian Mensah and Duke a week from now in anticipation of a 2026 season that will begin with a road battle against Texas A&M in week two of the campaign.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .