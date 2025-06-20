Jake Fette Reaffirms Commitment to ASU
Life is looking up for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Tempe is alive following a Big 12 championship effort a season ago and are moving into the 2025 season opener on August 30 as the likely favorite to win the conference once again behind the rising stardom of QB Sam Leavitt.
There's always room to look forward to the future - and El Paso, Texas four star Jake Fette is a player that is worth being enthralled with.
The consensus top-200 national recruit is currently participating at the 'Elite 11' camp - one that has hosted NFL stars such as C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence in the past.
He remains steadfast in his commitment to play for Kenny Dillingham as well - the quote is via Jordan Hamm of Sports360Arizona.
"I'm completely shut down. No matter who comes at me, I'm going to ASU. That's my spot. I love the staff and the people out there."
Fette has been a phenomenal player at the high school level - throwing 59 touchdowns and only six interceptions across the last two seasons as a starter at Del Valle high school.
His comments also re-affirm the culture that Dillingham has built since taking over as head coach in November 2022 - while the program still lags behind others in forms such as NIL funds, they make up for it with a significant track record of player development among other major areas that could be vital to prospective recruits.
The love of the staff and Tempe is a recurring theme amongst the current roster - defensive lineman Zac Swanson sang the praises of the staff earlier this offseason.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
