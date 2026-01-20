What to Watch From Arizona State Quarterbacks in Spring Practice

TEMPE -- The 2026 season is now the sole focus for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and has been for the last three weeks following a December 31 Sun Bowl loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

One of the positions that was undoubtedly an uphill climb to reload was at quarterback, as Sam Leavitt opted to move on in his career to LSU - much akin to Jayden Daniels.

Arizona State on SI names one area that will be closely monitored for the four major arms within the newly shaped room below.

Cutter Boley: How Transfer's Mechanics Have Grown

Boley is naturally one of the most crucial additions that Arizona State made in the transfer portal, and potentially will be one of the most scrutinized as well.

The former Kentucky standout has many of the tools that programs actively seek out in a big-time quarterback - a strong arm, the ability to put said strength to good use, the consistent ability to improvise, and leadership that teammates can truly rally behind.

One of the areas of growth that is needed from the sophomore is to improve on mechanics, as there are times where the 2025 starter put forward inconsistent outputs in this department that resulted in shoddy ball placement, receivers needing to make severe adjustments to secure the ball, and even in turnovers that changed the flow of games.

Nov 29, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

There should be much faith in the notion that head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo will aid in Boley's development from intriguing prospect to legitimate star, but only time will tell if this swing ends up resulting in a home run.

Mikey Keene: How Will Experience Pay Off?

Keene brings both the most experience and the most familiarity with the area to the table for the program in 2026.

Local insider John Gambadoro previously reported that Keene - a graduate of Chandler high school in 2021 - will have an opportunity to compete for the starting role with Boley in the months ahead.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Boley's arm talent tends to be off the charts and likely brings more to the table as an all-encompassing athlete, it wouldn't be a shock to see Keene excel in what will be his sixth offseason of college football.

The senior has spent time at UCF, Fresno State, and Michigan, having thrown for 65 touchdowns in his career behind having impeccable timing, ball placement, and IQ - this very well may serve him well in spring ball.

Cameron Dyer: Dealing With Receiving More Legitimate Reps

Dyer's future at Arizona State is in the air - at least as far as what position he will play is concerned.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dyer was considered the top recruit in the state of New Mexico in the class of 2025, originally committing to play wide receiver in Tempe prior to making the shift to quarterback.

The freshman made an official return to action in mid-October prior to being officially cleared from an ACL injury suffered in November of 2024 ahead of the November 1 contest against Iowa State. While Dyer saw many reps in the closing stages of the season, he will have more competition during spring and will also presumably be in even better health after not taking a snap during the 2025 season.

Following the progression that the redshirt freshman makes will be a topic that is closely monitored.

Jake Fette: Getting Aclimated to College Game

Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman and Del Valle alum, waits for the team’s arrival at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fette is one of the highest rated quarterback recruits that Arizona State has ever secured.

The highly touted four-star recruit in the 2026 class has already graduated from Del Valle HS (El Paso, Texas), and has enrolled in classes at ASU - making him eligible to partake in offseason activities.

Fette is supremely talented and brings a lot of promise to the table, but he has room to grow as far as playing the quarterback position is concerned. Making the jump from high school to college is a hefty transition, and there are those that believe Fette has many strides to take when it comes to his mechanics, among other things.

