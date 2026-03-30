Why Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is Ideal for New York Giants

TEMPE -- Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is under one month away from being a presumed first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft after three seasons (two as an active player) in Tempe.

The All-Big 12 receiver is continuing to ramp-up for the draft, with preparations including pre-draft interviews and being present for the program's Pro Day on March 27 despite not participating in events.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Tyson's day was who he interacted with more than anything else - with the most prevalent of those discussions coming with New York Giants representation in general manager Joe Schoen, head coach John Harbaugh, and former teammate Cam Skattebo.

Arizona State on SI argues why the Giants make too much sense as a pairing come April 23 below.

Giants Have Vacancy at WR

The Giants had long been seen as a possible suitor for Tyson , and seemingly were going to have draft capital that allowed them the ability to make the selection.

Now, there is a defined need for another receiver to supplement the roster, particularly due to the departure of Wan'Dale Robinson to the Tennessee Titans. The loss of Robinson and recovery process of Malik Nabers will make selecting a receiver all the more intriguing, especially with a prospect as strong as Tyson .

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The addition of the 21 year old wideout would inject another jolt of premium talent into a roster that is seeking to take a step forward under new leadership.

Tyson is Great Fit for Giants' Offense

Beyond the personnel semantics, Tyson would serve as a seamless replacement for Robinson on the field - likely even being an upgrade.

Tyson's versatility would show out from the jump within the Giants organization, as he would be able to take snaps in the slot, on the outside, and in tight personnel sets where he can be utilized in many different ways. The wide receiver would also have a connection with Jaxson Dart that could be projected to be fruitful fom early on in the pairing.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Questions ultimately do remain in the midst of everything - are the Giants planning on considering him with the fifth pick? Would they trade up if a slide down draft boards occurred? Is a team such as the Kansas City Chiefs honing in on the elite talent?

Much will be discovered in the weeks ahead, but Tyson does appear to be a potential strong fit in the Giants' operations.