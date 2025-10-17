Updating Potential NFL Fits for Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson
TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson has blossomed into a star with the Arizona State Sun Devils over the last two seasons.
The junior receiver has collected over 1,600 receiving yards and scored 18 total touchdowns since the beginning of the 2024 season - this is all while missing last season's Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff contest against Texas.
Tyson went into this season widely considered the best NFL prospect at the wide receiver position for the 2026 draft, although there were still areas of improvement that were emphasized.
Tyson has not only improved some areas of concern (drop rate, route running on simple route trees) - he has also sharpened his distinct strengths. That has resulted in many proclaiming that his lead as the top receiver prospect in April's draft has only grown.
ESPN's Jordan Reid currently has Tyson going to the New York Giants with the seventh pick.
Reid on Tyson to New York
"Jaxson Dart is showing signs of being the Giants' next franchise QB, so New York should help him by stocking up on playmakers. With Malik Nabers expected to recover fully from a torn right ACL in time for the 2026 season, drafting Tyson would give Dart another security blanket and a potent one-two punch at wide receiver. Tyson has 47 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns this season. It was tempting to go with one of the right tackles (Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa) here to fill that hole, but ultimately I decided on Tyson."
Tyson would be a phenomenal fit with the Giants - reuniting with former Sun Devil teammate Cam Skattebo, while teaming up with Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson in the wide receiver room. However, there are several other landing spots that appear to be reasonable for the rising star.
The Tennessee Titans make an incredible amount of sense, as the franchise is currently working to build a stronger supporting cast around quarterback Cam Ward - it's simple to see a world in which the potential Ward/Tyson connection is one that takes the league by storm.
The hometown Arizona Cardinals make sense as well, as it's trending towards the franchise picking inside of the top 10 in April. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride are currently the major points of focus in a horizontal offense, but the Cardinals have an opportunity to build differently moving forward if they so choose to.
The moral of the story is that Tyson is an elite prospect that would surely fit in nearly anywhere from early on in his professional career.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on three major takeaways from the 42-10 loss to Utah here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!