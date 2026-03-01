How Jordyn Tyson’s Rise is Changing Arizona State Football
It’s been a huge week for Arizona State athletics, but one storyline stands out above the rest. While softball keeps winning and basketball fights to stay afloat, ASU football is quietly making national noise at the NFL Combine. And at the center of it all is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
His journey isn’t just about one player chasing an NFL dream.
It’s about proof that Arizona State’s development under Kenny Dillingham is real and that recruits across the country are starting to notice.
From Breakout Star to NFL Prospect
Jordyn Tyson didn’t just have a good season.
He made a leap.
Under wide receivers coach Hines Ward, Tyson developed into one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the Big 12.
His route running became sharper. His confidence grew. His production followed. Now, he’s being talked about as a possible early draft pick.
That kind of growth doesn’t happen by accident.
Tyson even mentioned how much the new football facility means for the program.
With a massive indoor practice space that rivals the best in the country, Arizona State suddenly has a powerful recruiting tool. When players see NFL prospects training in top-tier facilities, it sends a message: this is a place where you can grow.
The Hines Ward Effect
A huge part of Tyson’s development goes back to Hines Ward.
Ward brings instant credibility.
Recruits know his NFL resume. But more importantly, players trust him.
Tyson’s improvement wasn’t just a physical one, but it was mental. He played faster, smarter, and more confidently.
And he’s not the only one.
Derek Eusebio went from walk-on to All-Big 12 honorable mention. Young receivers like Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are already waiting for their turn.
They’ve seen what happened with Tyson. They believe it can happen to them, too.
That’s how momentum builds inside a position group.
A Message to Recruits
When prospects watch the NFL Combine and see multiple Sun Devils participating, the conversation changes. Arizona State isn’t just promising development anymore; it’s showing it.
Jordyn Tyson’s rise tells high school players that if you come to Tempe, you won’t just be another name on the roster. You’ll be coached hard. You’ll be developed. You’ll be seen.
Kenny Dillingham has built a culture that feels genuine.
Players talk openly about how honest he is and how much he invests in them as people, not just athletes. That matters in today’s college football world.
More Than One Player
Arizona State finished 8–5 last season. That’s solid, but not elite. Still, the combined buzz shows something bigger is happening.
Jordyn Tyson represents the proof.
The proof that the foundation is real. The proof that development works. And the proof that Arizona State football might be closer to national relevance than people think.
Sometimes, one player’s leap can lift an entire program.
Right now, Tyson might be that leap.
Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.