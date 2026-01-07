Why Jordyn Tyson is Still Viewed as Elite Draft Prospect

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football campaign has now been over for a full week, with the Sun Devils dropping their Sun Bowl outing with the Duke Blue Devils on December 31 by a score of 42-39.

Now, the focus is on building a roster that has the ability to compete for another Big 12 title in the weeks ahead, as well as following the journies of NFL prospects Jordyn Tyson, Keith Abney II, and others - with ASU's pro day set to be held at some point in March.

Tyson is widely viewed as one of the five best prospects in April's draft for a variety of reasons - with potential to become the first prospect from ASU to be selected in the top 10 since Terrell Suggs in 2003.

Will Tyson be a Top 10 Selection?

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has Tyson being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the number six overall pick - with extensive reasoning as to why the pick makes sense.

"Unless they want to package their two first-round picks to move up, the Browns won't be able to pick a quarterback. But they do need pass catchers to join breakout rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Tyson is a creative route runner who can make catches outside the strike zone with his strong hands at the catch point. He's also capable of making big plays after the catch. Durability will be the main thing to watch with Tyson during the predraft process, as he has been derailed by nagging injuries in each of the past two seasons, missing three games in 2025 because of a hamstring injury."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Questions surrounding Tyson's injury history will certainly continue to be a factor, as the dynamic prospect has suffered a serious knee injury, a broken collarbone, and a nagging hamstring issue over his three seasons of playing.

While this has potential to create hesitation from within NFL scouting circles - Reid said it best. There are very few holes in Tyson's game, and there are numerous traits that he possesses that should take precedent over possible concerns. It feels quite likely that Tyson will be a top 10 pick, although it certainly is a debate as to whether the Browns are the optimal landing spot for the 21-year old.

Tyson Has Firm Competition for WR1

While Tyson has the inside track to be the first wideout selected in the draft, there are two other prospects that are perceived to have an outisde shot to overtake the ASU star as the top receiver in the class.

USC's Makai Lemon and and Ohio State's Carnell Tate are viewed as incredibly strong prospects in their own right - both overtaking Tyson increases the chance that the Texas native will land in an ideal situation to thrive.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

