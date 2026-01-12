Why Pair of Arizona State Stars Remain Intriguing NFL Draft Prospects

TEMPE -- The 2025 campaign is behind the Arizona State Sun Devils, as the 8-5 season was marred by injuries and other issues outside of their control.

The "pro model" that was stressed by former head coach Herm Edwards has now come into full focus under Kenny Dillingham despite the 8-5 mark, with several former players now set to realize their NFL dreams in a similar spirit that running back Cam Skattebo did.

The April draft approaching means those dreams are closer to becoming a reality, with draft board season being in full force as well - including ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Arizona State on SI discusses why a pair of Sun Devils are considered high-level NFL prospects below.

Jordyn Tyson: Number 11 Prospect Overall, Number 2 Receiver

Kiper has moved Tyson down from his previous post as the number seven overall prospect to 11th - which also paces him behind Carnell Tate of Ohio State. The primary reasoning appeared to be his recent string of injuries.

"The Colorado transfer lit up defenses for two seasons with the Sun Devils. Tyson's superpower is being open even when it looks like he's completely blanketed. It makes him essentially uncoverable in the red zone. He wins on 50-50 balls and outmuscles defensive backs. A hamstring injury cost him time this season, but he still posted solid numbers."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson is an incredibly well-rounded prospect - it's difficult to poke real holes into the junior's game. The Texas native is an exceptional route runner, displays consistent leadership, is as productive as any other receiver in college football, and sure hands.

Chamon Metayer: Eighth Best Tight End

The senior served as an exceptionally productive pass catcher over his two seasons in Tempe, collecting 681 yards and nine touchdowns after transferring from Cincinnati following his sophomore season.

Metayer's strong blocking chops, high football IQ, great hands, and consistent availability all make him an attractive prospect, although he has moved down two spots in recent weeks - according to Kiper.

Many projections have Metayer as a day-three pick, but an argument should be made that the former All-Big 12 selection in 2024 is a better prospect than being given credit for.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most curious part of the positional rankings comes in the form of CB Keith Abney II still not seeing the top 10, as well as OT Max Iheanachor not cracking the list either - among other standout prospects.

