Why ASU Secondary Is Still a Major Concern
As the Arizona State Sun Devils head into spring football, there are many exciting storylines, such as new players, position battles, and a fresh start. But one issue still feels unresolved: the secondary. Specifically, the nickel position.
Last season, it was a weak spot. Teams were able to exploit it, and it often felt like the defense was just one step behind in coverage. And now, heading into this spring, it doesn’t feel fully fixed yet.
The Boogie Wilson Situation
A big part of the plan was to move Adrian “Boogie” Wilson into the nickel role. On paper, it makes sense. He has the athleticism and experience to handle that hybrid position between corner and safety.
But here’s the problem: he’s not fully participating in spring.
Spring practice is where players learn new positions, build chemistry, and get comfortable in the system. If Wilson isn’t getting those reps, it slows everything down. It also leaves the coaching staff guessing instead of knowing.
Why Nickel Matters More Than People Think
A lot of fans overlook the nickel position, but in today’s game, it’s one of the most important spots on the field. Teams run more spread offenses, more slot receivers, and more quick passing plays. If your nickel struggles, your entire defense struggles.
And last year, that’s exactly what happened at times. Opponents attacked the middle of the field, and Arizona State didn’t always have an answer.
Other Pieces Still Unclear
It’s not just nickel, either. The entire secondary still feels a little uncertain.
There’s talk about players like Montana Warren being better at safety, and others possibly stepping into bigger roles. But nothing feels locked in yet. There’s no clear identity, no guaranteed starters across the board. That’s concerning this late into the offseason.
Meanwhile, the coaching staff, led by Kenny Dillingham, is trying to build consistency and improve overall performance. But it’s hard to do that when one of the most important units on defense is still a question mark.
Why This Could Hold the Team Back
Even if the offense improves and the quarterback situation gets figured out, a weak secondary can undo all of that progress. This is the biggest risk for Arizona State going into the season.
If they don’t figure out the nickel spot and solidify the secondary, teams will target it over and over again. And at the college level, once opponents find a weakness, they don’t stop attacking it.
Final Thoughts
Spring practice should be about building confidence and clarity. But for Arizona State’s secondary, it still feels like there are more questions than answers.
Until that changes, it’s hard to fully buy into this defense taking a big step forward this season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.