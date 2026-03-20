As the Arizona State Sun Devils head into spring football, there are many exciting storylines, such as new players, position battles, and a fresh start. But one issue still feels unresolved: the secondary. Specifically, the nickel position.

Last season, it was a weak spot. Teams were able to exploit it, and it often felt like the defense was just one step behind in coverage. And now, heading into this spring, it doesn’t feel fully fixed yet.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Boogie Wilson Situation

A big part of the plan was to move Adrian “Boogie” Wilson into the nickel role. On paper, it makes sense. He has the athleticism and experience to handle that hybrid position between corner and safety.

But here’s the problem: he’s not fully participating in spring.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Spring practice is where players learn new positions, build chemistry, and get comfortable in the system. If Wilson isn’t getting those reps, it slows everything down. It also leaves the coaching staff guessing instead of knowing.

Why Nickel Matters More Than People Think

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot of fans overlook the nickel position, but in today’s game, it’s one of the most important spots on the field. Teams run more spread offenses, more slot receivers, and more quick passing plays. If your nickel struggles, your entire defense struggles.

And last year, that’s exactly what happened at times. Opponents attacked the middle of the field, and Arizona State didn’t always have an answer.

Raiden Vines-Bright (#7 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other Pieces Still Unclear

It’s not just nickel, either. The entire secondary still feels a little uncertain.

There’s talk about players like Montana Warren being better at safety, and others possibly stepping into bigger roles. But nothing feels locked in yet. There’s no clear identity, no guaranteed starters across the board. That’s concerning this late into the offseason.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the coaching staff, led by Kenny Dillingham, is trying to build consistency and improve overall performance. But it’s hard to do that when one of the most important units on defense is still a question mark.

Mikey Keene (#12 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why This Could Hold the Team Back

Even if the offense improves and the quarterback situation gets figured out, a weak secondary can undo all of that progress. This is the biggest risk for Arizona State going into the season.

If they don’t figure out the nickel spot and solidify the secondary, teams will target it over and over again. And at the college level, once opponents find a weakness, they don’t stop attacking it.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Final Thoughts

Spring practice should be about building confidence and clarity. But for Arizona State’s secondary, it still feels like there are more questions than answers.

Until that changes, it’s hard to fully buy into this defense taking a big step forward this season.