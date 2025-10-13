Kenny Dillingham Gives Crushing Health Update for Key Players
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devil football team remains hopeful despite a 42-10 loss to the Utah Utes - Kenny Dillingham's squad looks at every week as a fresh slate in the midst of being in an unfavorable position in terms of repeating as Big 12 champions.
More unfortunate news swept the program on Monday afternoon, as Dillingham divulged that two key Sun Devils will be out for the season, while one star will continue to be out for the forseeable future.
More on the injury updates from Dillingham below.
“Yeah, I mean, Zyrus (Fiaseu) is going to be out for the year, season ending surgery. Unfortunately, you know, X (Xavion Alford) is, you know, significant is going to be out for a significant more time. Hopefully, we'll find a way to get him back at the end of the season, but he'll be out for a significant amount of time."
Fiaseu's season ends after just four games played - his status was unclear for the TCU game until the last couple of days before the game was played - Dillingham stated that a medical redshirt will be on the table when asked by Arizona State on SI.
“100% Yeah. I mean, he had surgery, so we'll file the waiver, and we'll go from there. So 100% it's a great question, very knowledgeable question.”
Sophomore LB Martell Hughes will continue to be called upon to play a bigger role for the remainder of the season alongside senior standouts Jordan Crook and Keyshaun Elliott - although it appears as if Fiaseu will likely return in 2026.
As for Alford - there was hope that the star safety would return in the near future, but the USC transfer will continue to be out for the next few games after sitting out since the victory over Texas State. It will be fascinating to see how Alford's status is managed, as he could be eligible for a redshirt if he plays only two more games on the season. The status of safeties Myles "Ghost" Rowser and Adrian "Boogie" Wilson weren't revealed on Monday, although more will come out on both in the coming days.
Dillingham went on to give more gut-wrenching news directly following the Fiaseu news - confirming the feared that senior OL Ben Coleman's college career is over following a season-ending injury early in the game against Utah.
"Unfortunately, Ben Coleman is going to be out for the year, which is unfortunate…"
Texas State transfer Jimeto Obigbo will slide back into the left guard spot after going to the bench in the Utah game despite playing quality football to start the season, while Wade Helton is set to take over as the center - now and moving forward.
Arizona State is set to face Texas Tech this Saturday afternoon in Tempe - the status of impact players such as QB Sam Leavitt will be unveiled in the coming days heading into a matchup with a top 10 opponent.
