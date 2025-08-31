Tracking Results of Arizona State's 2025 Big 12 Opponents
TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025 campaign has officially reached a starting point.
Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils opened the season with a commanding defeat of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks - which will likely be enough to propel the team into the top 10 of the AP Poll rankings next week.
While the Sun Devils can realistically only control their own destiny, it is of interest to see how future opponents are performing to begin the season - ASU on SI kept track of teams the Sun Devils played throughout the day on Saturday.
Conference games listed in chronological order.
West Virginia
The Mountaineers kicked off the second stint of the Rich Rodriguez era with a resounding 45-3 victory over Robert Morris.
Sophomore QB Nicco Marchiol threw for 224 yards, and the team ran for a collective 393 yards - 10 players recorded a positive gain on the ground.
The Sun Devils play West Virginia on November 15 - which coincides with homecoming week.
Iowa State
Iowa State soundly defeated South Dakota to move to 2-0 on the season after defeating Kansas State last week.
The Cyclones are now set up for a major matchup with in-state rival Iowa next Saturday - looking to position themselves as a prime Big 12 contender, even in non-conference play.
The Sun Devils are set to travel to Ames, Iowa on November 1 for a rematch of the 2024 conference title game.
Texas Tech
Texas Tech soundly defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Tech shot out to a 47-0 lead before the game even hit halftime, eventually winning by a score of 67-7.
The Red Raiders and Sun Devils are slated to square off in Tempe on October 18 - that matchup has the potential to be the defining game of the Big 12 season.
Arizona
Arizona welcomed the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to Tucson and left little doubt as to who the better team was.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-3 lead, and the defense never relented the advantage once it was built.
They eventually won the game 40-6 - opening year two of the Brent Brennan era on a high note.
Arizona is set to visit Tempe on Friday, November 28, seeking to reclaim the Territorial Cup once again after losing control of it last season.
Utah
Utah traveled to Pasadena, California to face an underrated UCLA squad.
Transfer QB Devon Dampier looked sharp from the onset on Saturday night - connecting on 5 of 6 passes and adding 38 rushing yards in the early stages of the game that was dominated by the Utes.
Utah won the game 43-10, potentially asserting themselves as the high-level team they were expected to be in 2024 in game one.
The Sun Devils will travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utes on October 11.
