Tracking How Arizona State’s Big 12 Rivals Are Performing
TEMPE -- Arizona State is only able to control what is directly in front of them - the victory over Baylor on Saturday was a start in the effort to repeat as conference champions, but it certainly doesn't hurt to track what the future opponents this season do on a weekly basis.
Arizona State on SI sums up what four key future opponents did in their respective matchups in week four of the season.
Texas Christian Earns Major Victory
TCU became the second Big 12 team to defeat the Southern Methodist Mustangs this season, as Baylor stormed back from down 14 points to win the battle between the teams two weeks ago.
TCU star quarterback Josh Hoover threw for five touchdowns during the battle, but also appeared to be shaken up in the final minute of the 35-24 victory.
The Horned Frogs and Sun Devils are set to play this coming Friday in Tempe.
Texas Tech Handles Utah
Texas Tech and Utah are both considered top contenders in the Big 12, in competition with the Sun Devils for the crown.
The Red Raiders and Utes were locked in a fascinating game up until the fourth quarter - when Texas Tech broke away for an impressive 34-10 victory.
Texas Tech continues to loom as potentially the best team in the conference, while Utah now faces major concerns on the offensive side of the ball.
Arizona State travels to Salt Lake City to face Utah on October 11, and hosts Texas Tech the week after on October 18.
Kansas Breezes Past West Virginia
West Virginia has started off the Rich Rodriguez era for the second time on shaky grounds. The roster has suffered a fair share of injuries and suffered a bad loss to Ohio two weeks ago.
The Mountaineers were challenged by a quality Kansas team - and the Jayhawks came to play behind a massive day from QB Jalon Daniels.
Arizona State is set to host West Virginia on November 15.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!