Updated Prediction of Remaining 2025 Arizona State Schedule
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now 4-1 on the season following a three-game win streak in response to a week two loss to Mississippi State.
The Arizona State offense appears to be on the right track following a near 500-yard performance against Texas Christian, while the defense has stepped up in massive ways following the late collapse in week two.
How will the Sun Devils respond coming out of the week off as they head into the stretch run of the schedule?
Arizona State on SI explores the rest of the schedule - predicting the outcome of each game once again, with a myriad of factors being considered.
@Utah: Win
Utah has been seen as the most challenging game of the season for Arizona State by some since the 2026 opponents were unveiled - largely due to the environment in Salt Lake City and the physicality of Utah's lines on both sides of the ball.
Devon Dampier's improvements as a passer are worth noting as well, but it truly seems as if the Sun Devil offense is ready to take off in full force out of the bye week, following weeks of being on the precipice of a breakout. The Sun Devil defense has stepped up against elite quarterbacks over the last two games as well, so an Arizona State victory actually feels within reach.
Texas Tech: Loss
The nine-game home win streak is potentially in peril two weeks down the road.
While the Sun Devils have the advantage on the offensive side of the ball, Texas Tech has generally faced better fortunes when it comes to health, and the defensive front will present unique challenges to the Arizona State offensive line.
Arizona State absolutely has the potential to win this game, but the numbers are simply unlikely to work out when it comes to the 2025 team running the table, and the Red Raiders are the best team they are set to face the rest of the way.
Houston: Win
Houston is better than many expected this season and is extremely well coached under Willie Fritz, but there is still a talent gap between the two programs from a talent perspective.
Arizona State also has home-field advantage and will be hungry coming off a hypothetical loss to Texas Tech the week prior.
@Iowa State: Win
Iowa State will be a tricky game for Arizona State.
Matt Campbell and Rocco Becht have proven to be a winning combination for the Cyclones, and the home crowd in Ames will be riled up in anticipation of potential revenge for last season's Big 12 title game.
Arizona State should be poised to return several key players by this point; however, the offense is surely more dynamic than the Cyclones' is at this stage.
West Virginia: Win
The 2025 homecoming game might prove to be interesting simply due to the Rich Rodriguez factor. Ultimately, the Sun Devils are more talented, hold home-field advantage, are a team that will be well-rested, and are still likely to be competing for a conference title.
@Colorado: Win
Traveling to Boulder for a late-season game screams 'trap game' in many scenarios.
Not here.
The Colorado offense is too limited for this to be a competitive game - unless the Sun Devils have an uncharacteristically poor performance.
Arizona: Win
The Territorial Cup tends to be a tightly contested contest historically regardless of context surrounding the teams.
Not this decade.
Four of the five games played this decade were decided by double digits, and the Wildcats' 39-14 loss to Iowa State doesn't inspire much confidence that the 2025 edition of the game will be competitive.
Final Record: (10-2, 8-1 Big 12)
If the results of the remainder of the season stack up this way it will be a virtual certainty that they will be competing in the conference title game once again - very likely to be a rematch against Texas Tech.
