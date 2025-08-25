Updating Arizona State's Defensive Line Situation
It's officially game week for the 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils.
Kenny Dillingham is set to open up another year as the leader of the program with a contest against FCS foe Northern Arizona - a game that should serve as a tune-up for the battle with Mississippi State the following week.
One of the highlights of the Dillingham era has been the development of the defensive line - the hire of Diron Reynolds as the d-line position coach opened the door for consistent development of high-level talent.
ASU on SI takes a look at the major players within the group in 2025 - and how each has grown on the field.
Clayton Smith
Smith came to Tempe ahead of the 2023 season as a former five-star recruit who fizzled out at Oklahoma.
The last two seasons in Tempe have been encouraging - and his gradual build-up to 262 pounds - per coach Dillingham - has the potential to be the action that catalyzes the leap into stardom.
Expect Smith to be a regular fixture in the pass rush rotation.
Elijah O'Neal
O'Neal is entering his third and final season in Tempe after transferring from JUCO ahead of the 2023 season.
The senior has a quick twitch coming off of the line matched up with game-breaking strength.
Don't be shocked if O'Neal is in the running to lead the team in tackles for loss.
Justin Wodtly
Wodtly has been the most improved player on the line to this point over the last month.
The Cincinnati transfer has lost upwards of 15 pounds during the offseason period and has improved across the board.
Wodtly has quite possibly earned a spot in the starting edge rushing spot ahead of the first contest.
C.J. Fite
Fite was an integral piece in ASU's run defense being the best in the Big 12 in 2024, and made several game-changing plays elsewhere to add to the intrigue.
Fite's major improvement this offseason has been as a pass rusher from the interior - the coaching staff has alluded to the tangible improvement on several occasions, and it is apparent during parts of practice.
The reigning All-Big 12 selection appears destined for the NFL with another strong season.
Jacob Rich Kongaika
Kongaika has been the piece that tends to be forgotten about, but the former Arizona defensive lineman has carved out a clear-cut role in Tempe nonetheless.
Kongaika pairs wonderfully with Fite and the EDGE group - bringing energy, a physical edge, and smarts to the table that few can.
Zac Swanson
Swanson recently returned from a foot injury suffered in April, showing true grit and determination in the process.
DC Brian Ward said on Saturday that Swanson was competing for a starting role before the injury, and Swanson has impressed since returning - so there certainly is room for Swanson to earn a large snap share once he returns to game action.
