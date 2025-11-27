What Arizona State Fans Should be Thankful For
TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what ASU fans should be grateful for on this day of thanks.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Below is a partial transcript from football coach Kenny Dillingham's Monday press conference ahead of the Arizona matchup on Friday night.
On Mindset Heading Into Final Game
“It's a one game season. That's what I told him that in the locker room after Colorado was this a one game season, and we finished the regular season 8-3 we get the bonus game right here, and then whatever's after that, but that's how I view it. And so I think our guys are excited. You know, it sucks that we got in at 2:30am on a short week, because we still gave the guys off on pretty much Sunday just because of getting in at 2:30 you know, you don't want to really bring those guys back up and practice. So I told them, you know, we're probably behind a day on them based off the scheduling already on a short week.”
On Offense’s Slow Starts During Season
“Well, one, we always defer so that, you know, we're probably going to get average a possession, a half to two possessions, and then two, we're not playing ground on offense. Point blank, the offense has been a disappointment this year for the most part. You know, it hasn't. It hasn't been firing at all cylinders for one way or another. We just haven't. We haven't clicked, especially early in games, we haven't clicked. And it's not even the ability to drive the football. You know, most games we've been driving the football pretty consistently. It's, you know, making one mistake which stops us.”
On Selling Out Home Games for Full Season
“I mean, we sold out the entire season. I said it before. I mean, our fans have been unbelievable this year. Activating the valley, from that perspective, is 100% all in the casual fan. I mean, it's unreal. I mean, I don't think it's ever been done in the history and I'm okay, the stadium shrunk. I get all of it. Okay, cool. Well, we can't read not shrink it, so I don't know what to tell you, right? But it's never not it's never been sold out before for an entire year. And that's unbelievable.
I mean, that's the first step. Like I said, the buy in from the community is an essential piece in winning in college football, not just because the money behind it. You know, people are going to show up to the to the games, and their student athletes, players are going to say, oh my gosh, this place is awesome, and you're going to sign better players.”
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!