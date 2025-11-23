Major Takeaways From Arizona State's Win Over Colorado
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially in position to finish Big 12 play with a 7-2 mark for the second time in as many seasons in the league following a 42-17 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.
It was a win that wasn't secured in blowout fashion until the fourth quarter, but they eventually got there - with players such as Kanye Udoh and Jason Brown Jr. shining in the later stages of the game.
Arizona State on SI provides three key takeaways from the victory over Deion Sanders and Colorado below.
Raleek Brown is Next Great ASU Running Back
The junior had been between 50 and 70 rushing yards in every game since the win over TCU on September 26.
That changed on Saturday, when Brown ran for 255 yards on just 22 carries - including an 88-yard touchdown run that ended up catalyzing the 25-point victory.
This isn't accounting for the dual-threat display either, as Brown also secured a 33-yard touchdown catch on a gutsy fourth-down call. Brown now sits at 1,088 rushing yards and 229 receiving yards during this season, with six total touchdowns for good measure.
Running backs coach Shaun Aguano has built up quite the reputation in the post - as he has coached Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X Valladay, Cam Skattebo - and now, Raleek Brown during his time at Arizona State.
Sun Devils Continue to Capitalize on Mistakes More Than Opponent
This wasn't necessarily a 'pretty' victory for the Sun Devils, as the offense coughed up the ball four times and looked in real danger of losing control of the game on a small handful of situations.
However, the iron-clad defense under Brian Ward continued to hold up whenever the pressure increased - and eventually created the mistake that tipped the scales of the game.
Cornerback Keith Abney II both forced and recovered a fumble from Colorado RB Ronald Coleman just a few plays after Brown gifted the ball to the Buffaloes. Brown redeemed himself with the 88-yard touchdown the very next play after. This is who the Sun Devils have been since the beginning of the 2024 season and it's who they continue to be - a program that is predicated on making big-time plays.
Arizona Matchup Will be High-Stakes
The Arizona game this coming Friday won't only be for the Territorial Cup.
There will also be potential Big 12 title game implications, as Arizona State would go into the final Saturday of the regular season with a chance to return to Arlington with a win.
This will not be a simple task, as the Wildcats have enjoyed a season of revival behind a revitalized Noah Fifita - they are playing phenomenal football and will be motivated to play spoiler, while also win their ninth game of the season.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!