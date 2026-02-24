Arizona State WBB Remains on Edge of Tournament Selection Tuesday

TEMPE -- Roughly three weeks remain until the NCAA tournament selection show is held, with the Arizona State basketball program having a distinct chance of being at the very center of the bubble in year one of the Molly Miller era.

The Sun Devils are heading into Tuesday night's senior night game against Brigham Young being widely considered as either among the "last four in" or "first four out" according to different bracket experts - a win tonight is very likely to be necessary to continue the case to locking up one of 68 spots three weeks down the line.

Follow Arizona State's current status as far as the tournament is concerned and what the team needs to do to secure a spot below.

Arizona State at Center of Bubble Race

Arizona State is considered as the first team out of the projected field as of Tuesday morning according to ESPN bracket expert Charlie Creme.

Arizona State's profile at the moment is one of the most confounding of potential at-large candidates in recent years, as ASU has nine wins in a challenging league and 22 total victories, but the relatively soft non-conference schedule, as well as a loss to Cincinnati appear to be putting a dent in their overall case.

The most fascinating manner in which the current projected bubble is shaping up is the sheer volume of Big 12 teams in the range. Arizona State is slotted directly above Utah - who they defeated twice - as well as Kansas, who the team defeated soundly in January. The Sun Devils also secured a double digit victory over Colorado (last four in) in the conference opener on December 21, although the Buffaloes have secured several major victories since then.

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is Arizona State's Path to Solidify Bid?

The clearest way to wash away any doubt as to whether the Sun Devils will be represented in the NCAA tournament or not is simply defeating BYU later today and upsetting Texas Tech in the season finale on Sunday to earn a quadrant one win.

Winning the last two games would ensure that Arizona State enters the Big 12 tournament with 24 victories and a favorable seeding to make a run in the bracket - leaving the team out at that point would make little to no sense.

Arizona State must lean on stars Gabby Elliott and McKinna Brackens over the final four games, as well as in the conference tournament in Kansas City to extend their season.

Iowa State Cyclones' forward Addy Brown (24) shoots the ball over around Arizona State Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

