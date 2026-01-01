TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program has a lengthy track record of being one that cultivates NFL talent - star talent at that.

The induction of Sun Devil great and NFL legend in CB Eric Allen into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025 firmly entrenched the Arizona State program amongst the top programs as far as Hall of Fame representatives are concerned.

There is potential for the six players that Arizona State has sent to the hall to increase in the months ahead, as a pair of program greats were named finalists for the 2026 ceremony earlier in the week.

S Darren Woodson

Nov 16, 1991; Berkley, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Darren Woodson (6) in action against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Woodson, 56, grew up in Phoenix and starred at Maryvale High School (Phoenix) before attending Arizona State from 1988-91, where he played under LB coach Lovie Smith as an undersized player at the spot.

He did display major versatility, as he lined up as a defensive end, as well as an inside linebacker during his later years with the program. His electric collegiate career resulted in becoming an early second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 1992.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Woodson made the transition to safety, where he became a three-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time First-team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and a member of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

The Arizona State legend was inducted into the university Hall of Fame in 2005, the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, and has widely been described as one of the most deserving players who has yet to be inducted into Canton.

EDGE Terrell Suggs

Suggs, 43, grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, before moving to the Phoenix area for high school. The dynamic athlete was named as one of the best recruits in the nation in the class of 2000 and opted to stay in the Valley to play at Arizona State.

Suggs played in Tempe from 2000-02, securing a school record in tackles for loss (65.5), as well as a single-season record for sacks recorded in 2002 (25.5) - he cashed in when it came to winning the vast majority of awards that he was eligible for, and was selected as a First Team All-American that season.

Suggs went on to be selected 10th overall by the Baltimore Ravens, securing 139 sacks, 202 tackles for loss, 39 forced fumbles, 7 interceptions, and 63 pass deflections across 17 seasons. It's presumed that Suggs will eventually reach Canton, even if it isn't in 2026.

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils former defensive end Terrell Suggs in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

