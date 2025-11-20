Why CFP Remains Realistic for Surging Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) are still in a position to return to the Big 12 championship game - even after dropping a pair of conference games decisively.
ESPN's Heather Dinich has Texas Tech as the team currently in the field, while considering BYU as the first team out in the bracket - do not count out Arizona State in the race either.
"Still in the mix: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah. According to ESPN Analytics, Utah still has an 11.9% chance to reach the Big 12 championship, followed by ASU (8.4%) and Cincinnati (1.9%)."
Arizona State on SI explores the path to reach the title game, the potential status of a star player for this week, and what to expect over the final two games below.
Arizona State Still Has Path to Big 12 Championship
The clearest path that Arizona State has to reach the title game is to win the final two games, while also relying on BYU and Cincinnati to lose one game apiece.
The Sun Devils do not control their own destiny, but they didn't in 2024 either until very late in the campaign. The program still has life.
Sun Devils May Return Star in Week 12
Arizona State has the potential to receive a substantial reinforcement in junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
The All-Big 12 selection in 2024 has missed the previous three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the Oct 18 win over Texas Tech.
Dillingham has frequently discussed the fact that the coaching staff won't place Tyson out in game situations until he is 100% ready to go, and the former alluded to the latter being at 85% currently.
The goal has been for Tyson to return this week, but the coming days will be telling when it comes to his ultimate status.
What to Expect From ASU Over Final Two Games
Arizona State is widely viewed as the favorite to win the final two games of the regular season, although Colorado might have new wind in the form of freshman QB Julian Lewis, who was recently tabbed as the starter.
The Arizona Wildcats are surging in recent weeks, and are arguably a handful of plays away from sporting a 9-1 record.
Quarterback Noah Fifita has been incredible this season in a comeback from a rough 2024 campaign, and the Wildcats will surely be more competitive compared to the previous season, which was a 49-7 Sun Devil victory.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!