Arizona State Football Remains Big 12's Best Story
It's certainly no secret that the Arizona State Sun Devils have become the focus of the Big 12 over the last 12 months.
Kenny Dillingham constructed a team that was incredibly talented that also got overlooked by many across the country - the result was a championship in their first season as a member in the conference.
Now, many - including local Big 12 market publications - have made the Sun Devils a top priority when it comes to previewing conference rivals.
Pieces of the preview for Arizona State via Deseret News:
"Of course, one of the three offensive starters from the 2024 team that isn’t returning, (Cam) Skattebo, is going to be hard to replace. He was the heart and soul of the Sun Devils, and rushed for 1,712 yards and 21 scores."
"Arizona State brings back Kyson Brown (351 yards and two TDs) and will get a healthy Raleek Brown back, who was hurt much of last season and redshirted. They also added Kanye Udoh from Army, who rushed for 1,117 yards with 10 touchdowns."
"Sam Leavitt, who had a great redshirt freshman season (2,885 yards and 24 TDs with 443 yards and five scores rushing), is poised to be one of the top quarterbacks in the conference this season, and the Sun Devils could strike through the air more often with no Skattebo. He has four starters returning on the offensive line, and a returning star wide receiver in Jordan Tyson (1,101 yards and 10 TDs)."
"If Arizona State can replace Skattebo’s production on offense, Leavitt continues to progress and the defense can pick up where it left off from last season, the Sun Devils could be right back in the mix for another Big 12 title."
Arizona State undeniably has several things working in their favor going into the season - particularly continuity, roster depth, and top-end talent.
Leavitt, Tyson, and Xavion Alford are just three of the All-Conference and potential future NFL draft picks that are in the fold, while nearly every position runs at least two-deep.
It remains to be seen if Arizona State will actually prove to be the best in the Big 12 again - they will get every opportunity to do so beginning with the season opener on August 30.
