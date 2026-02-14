Arkansas-TCU Showdown Puts Two Top-10 Teams on One Field in Arlington

Arkansas returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night for a Top-10 matchup against No. 10 TCU as part of the Shriners Children’s College Showdown.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. in a neutral-site setting that has become a familiar early-season stop for both teams.

The Razorbacks opened the weekend with a decisive victory over Oklahoma State, using a strong hitting and steady pitching. That sets up a big early game against the Horned Frogs, who won their opener by a single run.

Saturday’s game is another meeting between the programs in Arlington. A year ago, the Hogs and TCU met in the same ballpark, with Arkansas scoring twice late to claim a 2-1 win.

The setting remains the same, but both rosters bring new faces and different expectations into this season.

Arkansas enters the weekend ranked No. 7 nationally, while TCU sits at No. 10 in the polls. The early-season ranking adds weight to the matchup, though both teams are still in the process of settling into regular roles and rotations.

TCU arrives with expectations of its own after recent postseason success. The Horned Frogs reached the College World Series in 2023 and continue to build under coach Kirk Saarloos.

Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

Arkansas will hand the ball to left-hander Hunter Dietz for the second game of the weekend. Dietz is set to make his season debut as he looks to carve out a steady role in the rotation.

The Razorbacks hope Dietz can provide length and limit traffic against a TCU lineup that features several decorated players.

TCU is expected to counter with left-hander Mason Brassfield, a returning arm with experience in high-profile games. Brassfield’s familiarity with big moments could play a role against a lineup that showed power in its opening performance.

The Horned Frogs’ roster includes outfielder Sawyer Strosnider, last season’s Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a preseason Big 12 Player of the Year selection. He gives TCU a proven bat in the middle of the order.

On the pitching side, Tommy LaPour earned preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year recognition, while Lucas Franco was named preseason Freshman of the Year. Those honors highlight the depth TCU brings into the weekend.

Arkansas counters with a lineup that displayed power in its opener, launching multiple home runs and producing run support early.

The Razorbacks’ offensive balance stood out in the first game, with contributions throughout the order. Carrying that production into Saturday would ease pressure on the pitching staff.

Defensively, Arkansas will look to remain sharp in a major-league ballpark that can play differently than typical college venues.

For the Hogs, the matchup represents another opportunity to build on last season’s postseason appearance and set a tone for 2026.

TCU, meanwhile, aims to secure a signature nonconference win that could carry weight in rankings discussions as the season unfolds.

How to Watch And Weekend Outlook

Viewers can stream the game on FloSports platforms, while radio listeners can tune in to the Razorback Sports Network.

Radio coverage is available on the Learfield Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home with Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter handling the call.

