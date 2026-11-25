FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball's 2027 recruiting class is built around a group of nationally recognized prospects, but the Razorbacks did not limit their latest signing class to a handful of highly ranked names.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and his staff added 17 high school players from 10 states, bringing in talent across the diamond. The class is ranked No. 4 nationally by Perfect Game and No. 6 by Baseball America. It is the 12th consecutive year Arkansas has signed a class ranked inside the national top 20.

The group includes three Perfect Game top-100 prospects: catcher CJ Wall, left-handed pitcher Jake Ivey and infielder Conor Rae. Outfielder Charlie Sarsfield is also ranked No. 78 nationally by Prep Baseball Report.

Arkansas' class includes 10 position players, five pitchers and two players listed as two-way prospects. Texas leads the way with four signees, while California, Florida, Georgia and Iowa each have two.

Here is a closer look at all 17 players joining the Razorbacks.

CJ Wall headlines Arkansas' incoming class

Wall is the highest-ranked prospect in Arkansas' class, checking in at No. 42 nationally and No. 3 among catchers in Perfect Game's 2027 rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound catcher from Statesboro, Georgia, is one of the most accomplished offensive players in the group. Wall was named Most Valuable Player of the 2026 Perfect Game WWBA World Championship after hitting .455 with 10 hits, four doubles, one home run and 12 RBIs.

🐗 CJ Wall



C/UTL | 6-1 | 195 | L-R

Statesboro, Ga. | Georgia Premier Academy pic.twitter.com/ThHVEeTgPC — Arkansas Baseball Player Development (@HogsPlayerDev) November 24, 2026

The left-handed hitter is also ranked No. 103 nationally by Prep Baseball Report. Arkansas lists him as both a catcher and utility player, giving the coaching staff another option as he makes the transition to college baseball.

Wall is one of two catchers in the class. Alex Odud, a left-handed hitter from Cherokee High School in Marlton, New Jersey, also signed with Arkansas. Odud is ranked as the No. 56 catcher nationally by Perfect Game and the No. 1 catcher in New Jersey.

The two additions give Arkansas a pair of young catchers to develop within the program.

Ivey and Rae give Arkansas two more top-100 prospects

Ivey is the highest-ranked pitcher in Arkansas' incoming class. The 6-foot-3 left-hander from Dynamic Preparatory Academy in Texas is ranked No. 52 nationally by Perfect Game and No. 18 by Prep Baseball Report.

His junior season included a 0.41 ERA and 157 strikeouts. Ivey also hit .437 with 11 doubles and 45 RBIs.

Ivey's resume extends beyond high school. He was a member of the 2026 USA Baseball 18U National Team and helped the United States win gold at the WBSC Americas U-18 Baseball Pan-American Championship. He also struck out 16 batters during a seven-inning perfect game in the first round of the playoffs.

‘27 Jake Ivey (Arkansas Commit)

FB 92-93 T94 w/ a hard 85-87 short SL. Quick worker and a tough AB. pic.twitter.com/oJaTkLjgtO — JB Sebastiano (@jb_sebastiano) August 24, 2026

Rae gives Arkansas another top-100 prospect, ranking No. 91 nationally and No. 1 in Arizona according to Perfect Game.

The Gilbert, Arizona, native hit .424 with a .581 on-base percentage and .728 slugging percentage as a junior at Corona del Sol High School. He finished with 14 doubles, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 26 walks while helping his team reach the Arizona Class 6A state finals.

Rae also contributed on the mound, going 8-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 59 innings. Prep Baseball Report ranks him No. 168 nationally.

Arkansas adds depth across the field

Sarsfield is another nationally ranked addition, particularly in Prep Baseball Report's evaluation. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native is ranked No. 78 nationally and No. 22 among outfielders by the service. Perfect Game ranks him No. 102 overall.

Sarsfield earned Gatorade Iowa Baseball Player of the Year honors after hitting .435 with 40 runs, three home runs and 27 RBIs as a junior. He also posted a 1.272 OPS while helping Linn-Mar reach the Class 4A substate title.

Calvo arrives from Orange Lutheran High School in California. The 6-foot-1 infielder from Fullerton is ranked No. 107 nationally by Perfect Game and No. 71 by Prep Baseball Report. He previously attended La Mirada High School and has participated in the Prep Baseball Report Future Games.

The Razorbacks also signed Tanner Davison, a Fayetteville native who will remain in Northwest Arkansas after playing at Shiloh Christian. The 6-foot-4 infielder hit .449 as a junior in 2026, recording 36 runs, nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 RBIs. He earned all-state recognition and was named to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's baseball team.

Cole Flashnick gives Arkansas another position player from Texas. The Dallas native is listed as an infielder and outfielder and is ranked No. 140 nationally by Perfect Game. He hit .471 as a junior, scoring 21 runs and recording two home runs, 18 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Flashnick was named District 12-5A Offensive Player of the Year and earned third-team all-state honors.

Levi Leathers brings a physical presence to the class at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. The Waco, Texas, native is ranked No. 163 nationally by Perfect Game and No. 273 by Prep Baseball Report. He hit .500 as a junior at Axtell High School, recording 20 doubles, three triples and four home runs. His performance earned him district MVP and first-team all-state honors.

Matt Meeker gives Arkansas another outfield option. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound left-handed hitter from Waukee, Iowa, is ranked No. 104 nationally by Perfect Game. Meeker hit .447 as a junior in 2026 after hitting .602 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs as a sophomore.

Nathaniel Sabino is a switch-hitting infielder from Spring Hill, Florida, who attends TNXL Academy. He is ranked No. 197 nationally by Perfect Game and No. 175 by Prep Baseball Report. As a sophomore in 2025, Sabino hit .419 with a .545 on-base percentage and .547 slugging percentage. He recorded 33 runs, eight doubles, one home run and nine stolen bases.

Arkansas brings in a versatile group of pitchers

The Razorbacks' pitching additions include five players listed as pitchers, along with two-way prospects who can contribute in multiple roles.

Brody Coxen gives Arkansas another left-handed arm with a 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame. The Loomis, California, native attends Del Oro High School and is ranked No. 204 nationally by Prep Baseball Report. He went 4-1 with a 5.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings during his junior season.

Jake Jenkins is another Texas addition. The 6-foot-3 left-hander from Mansfield Legacy High School is listed as a pitcher and utility player. He is ranked No. 293 nationally by Perfect Game and No. 201 by Prep Baseball Report. Jenkins earned first-team all-district honors after recording 100 strikeouts as a junior.

Hayes Maginnis gives Arkansas another two-way option. The Newnan, Georgia, product is listed as an infielder and right-handed pitcher. He was named the Georgia High School Association Class 5A Player of the Year and Region 3-5A Player of the Year in 2026.

Maginnis is ranked No. 115 nationally by Perfect Game and No. 101 by Prep Baseball Report. His sophomore season showed what he can bring at the plate and on the mound. He hit .343 with a .503 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 44 RBIs. On the mound, he went 11-1 with a 0.87 ERA in 64 1/3 innings.

2027 @RazorbackBSB Signing Class



Ranked 4th nationally by @PerfectGameUSA and 6th nationally by @BaseballAmerica, meet our program's TWELFTH consecutive top 20 recruiting class ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/wJpAMLnM2r — Arkansas Baseball Player Development (@HogsPlayerDev) November 24, 2026

Brennan New is a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher from Dorman High School in Simpsonville, South Carolina. He earned all-region honors after recording a 1.96 ERA during his junior season. Perfect Game ranks him No. 387 nationally and as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in South Carolina.

Kam Smith arrives in Fayetteville after a dominant junior season at Girard High School in Kansas. The 6-foot-3 right-hander posted a 0.32 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings. His performance helped Girard win the first Class 3A state baseball championship in school history. Smith was named both the Class 3A Pitcher of the Year and the All-Classes Pitcher of the Year in Kansas.

Lukas Stirewalt rounds out Arkansas' group of left-handed pitchers. The 6-foot-4 southpaw is from Winter Garden, Florida, and attends West Orange High School. Perfect Game ranks him No. 229 nationally and No. 21 among left-handed pitchers in the 2027 class. As a sophomore in 2025, Stirewalt recorded 47 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings with a 2.56 ERA.

Alex Odud joins Wall as the second catcher in Arkansas' incoming class. The 5-foot-10 left-handed hitter from Cherokee High School in Marlton, New Jersey, is ranked as the No. 1 catcher in his state by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report.

Odud missed his junior season in 2026 because of an injury, but his sophomore numbers provide a look at his offensive potential. He hit .395 with a .582 on-base percentage and .684 slugging percentage in 2025, adding six home runs, 26 RBIs and 28 walks.

Van Horn continues to recruit nationally

Arkansas' 2027 class stretches well beyond the state's borders. Four signees are from Texas, while California, Florida, Georgia and Iowa each produced two members of the group. The Razorbacks also signed players from Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The group gives Arkansas options throughout the roster, with two catchers, infield and outfield additions, five pitchers and several players capable of filling multiple roles.

Van Horn credited assistants Matt Hobbs, Nate Thompson and Bobby Wernes for their work assembling the class. He also pointed to Arkansas' player-development record, which includes 76 MLB Draft selections since 2018, as part of the program's recruiting pitch.

The rankings give the class an impressive starting point. The next test will come when the players arrive in Fayetteville and begin competing for roles in the Razorbacks' program.

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