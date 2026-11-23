In his six seasons as the head coach at Memphis, Ryan Silverfield never once missed a bowl game.

Now, the first-year head coach at Arkansas will have to begin his offseason much sooner than he's accustomed to. Regardless of if the Razorbacks (4-7) topple LSU in Fayetteville on Nov. 28, Arkansas will not play in a bowl game.

"Other than taking the the job here, I've usually been preparing for a bowl game," Silverfield said Monday. "So hopefully we're not having to have this conversation again ever. Hopefully it's... we're not talking about end of season stuff. And it's it's quite interesting because I was sitting there saying, 'What the hell do you do... Sunday when the season's over?'"

As soon as the 2026 season ends, the race to 2027 will begin. It's hard to believe conversations haven't already started among current Razorbacks as to whether they'll return to Arkansas or enter the transfer portal, and Silverfield and his staff will be consumed with trying to retain players and scout talent in the portal.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks at the videoboard during the South Carolina game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

"I'll do my best to start the end of season meetings early next week, and then just kind of flow through," Silverfield said. "We've already got preparations in place to have those conversations with as many of our players we can about what that looks like for our future here.

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"I want people that want to be here. I think it's very, very important. I stated that from the day I took this job. I think it's going to be important to surround ourselves with people that want to be in the foxhole and want to grind this thing out and do it the right way to get this place back where it needs to be."

High School Musical Chairs

Silverfield previously stated that despite the emphasis on the transfer portal, he still wants to sign full high school recruiting classes at Arkansas. So far, 22 players are committed to Arkansas' 2027 class, though choosing whether to spend money on high school recruits or players in the portal is a raging debate.

"Was it Wu Tang Clan that said cash rules everything around me?," Silverfield pondered. " I think that's a great debate. You know, you go spend half your money on a high school class if you think you can maintain the rest of your roster based off of the finances you have as an institution, sure, it's that fine balance. It truly is, and I've heard of teams that spend a lot of money on high school guys, and then nine months later they're not even playing, and then they're in the portal. There's that risk reward, no different."

"It's unique, and that's something we're constantly having a dialogue on: the risk-reward, the financial commitment to somebody based off of what we think they're able to do, but you go through it and go through those processes."

Arkansas' 2027 recruiting class is ranked 40th in the country, per 247 Sports.

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