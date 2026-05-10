Arkansas Baseball Has Unfinished Business With Oklahoma Sunday

Arkansas has a chance in their final regular-season SEC game to do something they haven't been able to do much lately.

The Razorbacks will be going for something that's gotten tougher to achieve late in SEC play with a clean sweep of a ranked opponent. The Hogs carry that chance into Sunday's final game against Oklahoma with first pitch set for 1 p.m.

It's been a weekend that Hog fans won't soon forget.

Arkansas, sitting at 33-17 overall and 14-11 in SEC play, has put together a strong case over the weekend against Oklahoma, which came in at 30-17 and 12-13 in the conference.

What's made it even more satisfying is the way the Razorbacks have done it by scoring twice in double figures against a Sooners' team that's proven it can hang in tight games.

Saturday's win was a story in itself.

The Hogs found themselves trailing 7-5 late before an eight-run eighth inning turned the game on its head.

Arkansas held on from there for a 12-8 victory, taking their third straight SEC series in the process.

It wasn't a clean wire-to-wire performance, but it was the kind of late-game resilience that defines programs with postseason expectations.

Two players stood out in particular during that Saturday comeback.

Maiki Niu came through with two hits, a home run and three RBIs, while TJ Pompey also went deep as the Hogs' offense did what it's done all season putting up crooked numbers when it counts.

The series opened Friday in even more dominant fashion.

The Razorbacks posted a 12-2 run-rule victory in Game 1, turning what could've been a competitive opener into a statement afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Back-to-back double-digit scoring outputs against the same opponent in two days is no small thing in SEC baseball, where pitching staffs are deep and competition is fierce at every spot in the lineup.

Oklahoma's road to Fayetteville wasn't an easy one.

The Sooners arrived having dropped their previous series against Florida, where they went down 10-5 in Game 2 and absorbed a 13-2 run-rule loss in Game 3 after opening that series with a 4-3 win.

For Arkansas, it wasn't just this series that provided confidence heading into Sunday.

The Hogs came in riding a series win over Ole Miss the prior weekend, a three-game set that included a 12-2 Game 1 opener and a walk-off home run by freshman outfielder Christian Turner in a 5-4 Game 3 clincher, even after Ole Miss responded with a punch of their own in the middle game.

How to Watch, Listen and Stream

Television coverage will be provided by SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund on the call.

On the radio, the Learfield Razorback Sports Network will carry the game with Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter handling the broadcast.on3

The Razorback Sports Network is available statewide including 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Cole Gibler against Missouri. | Arkansas Communications

Sunday's Pitching Matchup

The arms taking the mound Sunday offer an interesting contrast.

Arkansas will send left-hander Cole Gibler to the hill, who carries a 4-2 record and a 3.88 ERA into the start.

Gibler has been steady throughout his outings and gives the Razorbacks a reliable option for a series-clinching opportunity.

Oklahoma will counter with their own left-hander in Cord Rager, who comes in at 3-3 on the season with a 5.10 ERA.

Rager's had some inconsistency, which could work in Arkansas's favor if the Razorbacks' lineup gets into a rhythm early the way it has across the previous two games this weekend.

Arkansas Razorbacks Maika Niu against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Arkansas Communications

Series History, Coaching Context

Sunday's matchup carries extra meaning beyond the current standings.

Arkansas and Oklahoma have played 29 times in program history, with the Hogs holding a 16-13 edge in the all-time series, including an 8-3 mark in games played specifically in Fayetteville.

Home field advantage has consistently mattered in this matchup, and Sunday's setting gives Arkansas another chance to add to that edge.

Under coach Dave Van Horn, Arkansas is 5-4 against the Sooners overall and 3-1 in games played in Fayetteville.

A series sweep Sunday would improve that home mark further and add another quality SEC win to a résumé that's been building toward postseason consideration.

On the other sideline, Oklahoma's Skip Johnson is in his ninth season leading the Sooners program. He's built a 297-193 overall record during his time in Norman, going 111-95 in Big 12 and SEC play.

Last season, Johnson guided Oklahoma to a 38-22 record and an NCAA Regional appearance, so Sunday's opponent is no stranger to winning when things get tight.

With the regular season winding down and postseason projections already in motion, Sunday's finale gives both programs a meaningful data point heading into the final stretch.

For the Hogs, it's a chance to finish the home slate strong.

For the Sooners, it's an opportunity to salvage something from a rough weekend on the road and rebuild some momentum before the SEC Tournament.

Game Details

Who: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners When: Sunday, May 10, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 10, 1 p.m. Where: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan, Troy Eklund)

SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan, Troy Eklund) Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson, Bubba Carpenter)

Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson, Bubba Carpenter) Arkansas starter: LHP Cole Gibler (4-2, 3.88 ERA)

LHP Cole Gibler (4-2, 3.88 ERA) Oklahoma starter: LHP Cord Rager (3-3, 5.10 ERA)