Arkansas Razorbacks Just Lost to Kentucky, So Now What in Game 2?

There's no comfortable way to say it.

Arkansas dropped Game 1 of the final regular-season series to Kentucky on Thursday night in Lexington and now Friday's match-up has taken on a whole new level of meaning.

Now the Razorbacks may suddenly have something else to consider because of the mess in the SEC standings to determine the seedings for the SEC Tournament next week.

Everybody wants more days to set up pitching. Or at least have options.

Ranked No. 12 in the country, the Hogs carry a 34-19 overall record and a 15-13 mark in SEC play into Game 2.

They can't afford to fall behind in the series with so much on the line heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

For a program that's been building momentum down the stretch, dropping two straight to Kentucky at this stage would be a serious problem.

Friday's first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky.

How to Watch, Listen to Game 2

The game will be carried on SEC Network+, where Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn will have the call.

To listen, Phil Elson will handle the broadcast on the Learfield Razorback Sports Network.

The game will be broadcast statewide including 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in Fort Smith and the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Tough Night in Game 1

Thursday's opener was a tough one to swallow for Arkansas.

The Hogs managed just four hits against the Wildcats despite the offense having been one of the hotter units in the SEC in recent weeks.

Southpaw Hunter Dietz gave his team every opportunity to win, scattering five hits across six innings and punching out nine Kentucky batters.

That's the kind of outing that typically wins baseball games., but the offense didn't hold up its end.

Zack Stewart gave the Razorbacks a flicker of hope with a solo home run in the ninth inning that cut Kentucky's lead to one run, but the rally stalled at 4-3 and that's where the final score stayed.

It wasn't a lack of effort. It was a lack of production at the plate.

Games like that one have a way of stinging extra hard, especially when your starting pitcher turns in a performance of that quality.

Arkansas Razorbacks reliever Gabe Gaeckle on the mound after coming in for a solid three innings that was needed to shut down Southeast Missouri on Friday in the Fayetteville Regional. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

Gabe Gaeckle Gets Ball

For Game 2, Arkansas will hand the ball to right-hander Gabe Gaeckle, who comes in with a 5-3 record and a 4.47 ERA.

He'll be matched up against Kentucky left-hander Ben Cleaver, who's 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA on the season.

It's a winnable pitching match-up for Arkansas. Gaeckle has shown throughout the year that he can compete at this level and the Razorbacks' line-up has the kind of firepower that can support him if he keeps the Wildcats' offense in check.

What happened Thursday doesn't have to carry over into Friday. Considering the way this season has gone, if the bats come back and the pitching falls apart, it's a whole new set of problems for Dave Van Horn.

STEW LEADOFF SOLO SHOT pic.twitter.com/fwHPFzIjJU — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 15, 2026

Bigger Picture for Arkansas

This isn't just about pride or avoiding a series loss.

The other question hanging out there is whether Arkansas will host a regional. The Razorbacks had their regional hosting chances take a significant hit after Thursday's defeat, which makes today's result even more important.

Arkansas leads the all-time series against Kentucky 48-29 and under Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 30-16 against the Wildcats, including 14-10 in games played in Lexington.

History is on the Hogs' side, but history doesn't play ball on a Friday afternoon, the players do.

Kentucky enters the series as losers of three of its last four games and as losers of its last series against Florida.

The Wildcats are beatable. They showed that Thursday, which was far from dominant.

If the Hogs' bats show up in key moments it could flips things around really fast.

Assuming, of course, another issue doesn't pop up.

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