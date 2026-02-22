Arkansas Sweeps Xavier Out with Kuhio Aloy's Walk-Off Homer in Eighth

Arkansas didn’t need all nine innings Sunday against Xavier.

Kuhio Aloy made sure of that.

With two runners on base in the eighth inning, Aloy stepped in and drove a pitch out of Baum-Walker Stadium. His three-run homer ended the game on the run rule and gave the Razorbacks an 11-0 win over Xavier.

The blast brought teammates out of the dugout and sent the home crowd to its feet. Just like that, the Hogs had finished the weekend with a statement and a series sweep.

It wasn’t just one swing that carried Arkansas. The Razorbacks built momentum throughout the afternoon and it wasn't just at the plate.

That was one of THOSE performances pic.twitter.com/nsgUAf5ZwX — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 22, 2026

A complete game by Colin Fisher helped things along. Fisher retired his final 20 batters before Aloy got his third hit of the afternoon to seal a win for the second straight day.

Aloy’s RBI single in the ninth inning Saturday sent Camden Kozeal home for a 7-6 walkoff victory over the Musketeers. Fisher struck out 11 batters Sunday and 62 of his 86 pitches were strikes.

Pitching set the tone early. The Hogs attacked the strike zone and avoided giving Xavier free chances. That kept pressure on the Musketeers from the start.

At the plate, Arkansas strung together some disciplined at-bats. The lineup forced Xavier’s pitchers into deep counts and capitalized when mistakes were left over the plate.

By the middle innings, the Razorbacks had built a steady lead. The defense backed up the effort with clean plays behind the mound.

Born to Bash 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZYQYwwxKbp — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 22, 2026

Arkansas Builds Early Cushion

Before Aloy’s homer ended it, Arkansas had already done the groundwork.

The Razorbacks scored early and didn’t let up. Base runners came through patient approaches and well-timed contact.

Several Hogs contributed with key hits to move runners and extend innings. Arkansas didn’t rely only on power. It mixed singles, smart base running, and productive outs.

On the mound, the Razorbacks limited Xavier’s chances. Strikeouts came at important moments, and routine ground balls were handled smoothly.

8 shutout innings. 11 strikeouts.



Big Tuna has retired 20 straight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IMVl4lyfRD — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 22, 2026

When the Musketeers threatened with a runner in scoring position, the Hogs responded calmly. The pitching staff trusted the defense and avoided big innings.

As the game moved into the later innings, Arkansas continued adding insurance. Each run increased pressure on Xavier.

Then came the eighth.

Two Razorbacks reached base ahead of Aloy. With one swing, he cleared them and ended the contest.

Razorbacks Close Weekend With Authority

The three-run shot marked the final moment of the weekend series.

Arkansas had shown balance across three games, and Sunday highlighted that depth again. The Razorbacks received steady pitching, timely hitting, and sharp defense.

Aloy’s homer will grab attention, but the Hogs’ consistency stood out just as much.

The bullpen filled the zone. The lineup stayed patient. The defense avoided mistakes.

Tuna's up to EIGHT strikeouts pic.twitter.com/BiNpDjt8LE — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 22, 2026

By the time the ball left Aloy’s bat, Arkansas had already controlled the afternoon. The homer simply put a stamp on it.

The Razorbacks walked off the field having completed the series at home and carrying momentum into the next stretch of games.

For the Hogs, the weekend showed growth. Arkansas didn’t chase pitches, didn’t force plays, and didn’t let Xavier gain traction.

And in the end, one swing from Aloy made sure the job was finished.

