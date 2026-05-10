Arkansas Wins Series, But Oklahoma's Bats Deliver a Stunner

The offense wasn't the issue. It never really was this weekend.

When Arkansas had a chance to sweep Oklahoma and take a major step toward hosting an NCAA Regional, the Razorbacks scored 10 runs.

Most weekends, that's enough to win a baseball game. On Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium, it wasn't anywhere close to enough.

Oklahoma bashed out 15 runs to salvage the series finale, handing Arkansas a 15-10 defeat that kept the Razorbacks from claiming just their second sweep in SEC play this season.

The loss stings not because of what happened at the plate where Arkansas produced runs consistently across three games, but because of what happened every time the Sooners stepped into the batter's box on Sunday.

The Razorbacks entered the day sitting at 34-17 overall and 15-11 in SEC play, tied for fifth in the conference standings and squarely in the conversation for a regional host site.

A sweep would've done serious work for that argument. Instead, they'll have to settle for a series victory that still matters but leaves a complicated taste after a Sunday that got away from them in a hurry.

Lefty Cole Gibler got the ball to start the game, but he didn't make it out of the third inning. Oklahoma struck fast.

Second of the game. 14th of the year.



TJ Pompey is on a home run heater 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EfjPCbaPff — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 10, 2026

In the very first inning, Detien LaChance launched a three-run homer to left field, putting the Sooners ahead 3-0 before Arkansas had recorded a single out on offense.

Walk reached first, stole second, Johnson walked, Walk advanced to third on a wild pitch and LaChance made them all pay with one swing.

The damage kept coming. Drew Dickerson added a solo shot in the second inning to push the lead to 4-0. By the third, Gibler was done.

Steele Eaves came on in relief, but a balk moved Johnson to second before LaChance singled again to score him, giving Oklahoma a 5-0 lead.

The Sooners were rolling and the Razorbacks hadn't yet found their footing.

Arkansas didn't quit. TJ Pompey hit a solo home run in the third to get the Hogs on the board, making it 5-1.

It was a sign of life, but momentum would prove difficult to sustain against an Oklahoma lineup that kept finding answers every time the Razorbacks chipped away.

Arkansas' Bullpen Struggled to Hold Things Down

The sixth inning offered a brief moment where the game felt winnable. Kuhio Aloy hit a home run to left to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Nolan Souza drew a walk. Maika Niu walked. Then, after a groundout and multiple pitching changes from the Oklahoma side, TJ Pompey singled to left, scoring Niu and Souza to tie the game at 7-7.

It was a comeback attempt with real momentum behind it.

Then the seventh inning happened and it happened all at once.

Jaxon Willits sent a two-run homer to left center off Colin Fisher, putting Oklahoma back in front 9-7.

Then, with runners on base and Harris having walked, Drew Dickerson — who'd already homered once — hit a grand slam to right field to blow the game wide open at 13-7.

Johnson followed with an RBI single. By the time the dust settled on that half-inning, Oklahoma had sent 11 men to the plate and scored seven runs to take a 14-7 lead that was never seriously threatened again.

Arkansas used a parade of arms in an attempt to slow the bleeding with Gibler, Eaves, Cooper Dossett, Fisher, Mark Brissey, Tate McGuire, James DeCremer and Gavyn Jones all appearing.

Eight pitchers for one game is a number that tells its own story. The Razorbacks couldn't find anyone capable of shutting down an Oklahoma lineup that had its best day of the series by a wide margin.

The Hogs did continue to score. Kozeal hit a three-run homer in the fifth that briefly made things interesting at 5-4.

A wild pitch scored a run in the seventh. Souza singled home another. Pompey homered again in the eighth.

Arkansas scored in five different innings and finished with 10 runs — output that'd win the majority of college baseball games.

But Oklahoma had 15. The Sooners entered the day at 30-18 and 12-14 in the SEC, a team that needed a win to avoid falling further behind in conference play.

They played like it.

LaChance, Dickerson and Willits combined to do the bulk of the damage and the Sooner offense never let the bullpen get comfortable regardless of who Arkansas brought in.

TJ POMPEY TIES THE BALLGAME pic.twitter.com/rxmIAA20qM — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 10, 2026

Series Win Still Matters for Arkanas Postseason

None of that erases the series win, which Arkansas clinched Saturday with a 12-8 comeback victory. The Razorbacks trailed in that game and found a way.

They came into Sunday with a chance to do something they've only managed once before in conference play this year and while the sweep didn't come, the series result still has value.

At 15-11 in the SEC, Arkansas sits in a position where every series victory matters for the hosting conversation.

The Hogs were tied for fifth in the standings heading into Sunday's game and the postseason resume they're building game by game still carries real weight.

Winning two out of three from a ranked Oklahoma team on the road is nothing to set aside.

The concern coming out of Sunday is the pitching depth and what it looked like under pressure. Throwing eight arms at one lineup and still surrendering 15 runs will raise questions.

The offense did its job this weekend. It's fair to say that plainly. The series wasn't lost because of the bats.

They got a reminder that depth on the mound will matter just as much as production at the plate when the games start to count the most.