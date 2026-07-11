Carson Wiggins Drafted Surprisingly Early, Goes No. 27 Overall to New York Mets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the No. 27 pick of the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft, the New York Mets selected Arkansas right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins.

He is the second Razorback to be taken by the Mets organization, joining former third baseman Matt Reynolds (No. 71 overall, 2012). Wiggins, who is rehabbing from Tommy Johns surgery and missed over a full year of action, has always possessed the potential of a top MLB Draft pick going back to his high school days.

In need of quality arms in the bullpen, the Mets took a reach on Wiggins as he was considered the No. 88 overall prospect going into the weekend. In 14 appearances at Arkansas before his right elbow injury, he recorded a 3.21 ERA, 20 strikeouts and nine walks across 14 innings.

With the 27th pick of the 2026 #MLBDraft, the @Mets select Carson Wiggins! pic.twitter.com/vVaZmPPUAw — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) July 11, 2026

The Roland, Okla. native is just the 16th Razorback to ever be taken in the first round of the MLB Draft, seventh pitcher, and the sixth arm chosen since coach Dave Van Horn took over in 2003.

Van Horn pitchers to be drafted in the first round include LHP Nick Schmidt (No. 23 overall, San Diego Padres, 2007), RHP Ryne Stanek (No. 29 overall, Tampa Bay Rays, 2013), LHP Hagen Smith (No. 5 overall, Chicago White Sox, 2024), RHP Gage Wood (No. 26 overall, Philadelphia Phillies, 2025) and LHP Zach Root (No. 40 overall, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2025).

He was touted by MLB Pipeline as the No. 17 high school prospect and the No. 79 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, but opted to join the Razorbacks as a member of its 2024 signing class. As a senior at Roland, he tossed 93 strikeouts across 36 innings and recorded a 0.97 ERA, yielding just nine hits.

The Mets are banking on Wiggins' potential due to injury concerns, but certainly has the size and look of a key cog and future of its clubhouse moving forward.

Carson Wiggins threw 15 pitches during a mound session at the Draft Combine after missing game action in 2026.



MLB's No. 84 prospect (@RazorbackBSB) dialed up his first three fastballs at 96+ mph -- topping out at 97.4 -- and averaged 2,719 RPMs on his curveball: pic.twitter.com/GkW83O4LFj — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 25, 2026

As a freshman,, Wiggins showed the ability to light up the radar gun with a 100 MPH fastball, which made him an intriguing professional prospect out of high school.

His older brother Jaxon, a beloved Arkansas pitcher himself, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs as the No. 68 overall pick in the 2023 draft. His junior season was also impacted due to a torn UCL in his right elbow.

The elder Wiggins saw his stock rising in the minor leagues during the spring as MLB Pipeline rated him as the No. 1 prospect in the Cubs' farm system. However, he did miss some time due to right elbow soreness, but returned Friday night in Iowa where he consistently pitched in the upper 90s, hitting 98 MPH once.

2026 MLB Draft Schedule

Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)



Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)

• 10:30 A.M.-6:30 p.m. CT

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