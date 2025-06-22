Dear Braddah video from Kuhio Aloy to older brother Wehiwa
With all the congratulations and well wishes that came to Wehiwa Aloy for winning the Golden Spikes Award, none were likely as cherished as the one sent by his brother.
Aloy was honored as the best amateur player in the country for his amazing individual season and in leading Arkansas to the College World Series.
Along the way, he was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and led the Hogs in nine statistical categories. He'll be first-round draft pick in the April 13-14 MLB draft.
But what he'll remember most is playing with his brother, Kuhio, who is a year younger, during an amazing 2025 season with the Razorbacks.
Kuhio led the SEC in RBIs. Wehiwa led the SEC in runs scored. And together, they captivated a Razorback fan base that embraced their Hawaiian heritage and joyous personalities.
Along the way, the brothers shared laughs, high fives, and everything else just like they did growing up in Hawaii, when they slung bottle caps and fireworks toward the other, who attempted to hit them with a broom handle or whatever was handy.
Here's what Kuhio posted to Wehiwa, courtesy of the Arkansas Baseball account on X
I have a brother, Mike, who was a talented ballplayer. We're seven years apart and never got play baseball together but I was thrilled to play a few softball seasons alongside him.
Those are some of my favorite memories, along with playing in the yard and pitching to him when we were kids.
Now, the favorite part of any day for me is when we make the opportunity to talk on the phone. I respect his judgment, intelligence, honesty and common sense.
It's a brotherly bond I've always cherished, going back to when we talked regularly late at night.
One of those conversations led to a fun, impromptu trip to Chicago to see a game at historic Comiskey Park, home of the White Sox, before it closed in 1990.
We also saw a game at the Cubs' Wrigley Field on that trip, got into Soldier Field where our beloved Bears played and gave ourselves a tour of the place, and ate at Harry Caray's and Mike Ditka's popular restaurants.
Nothing like good times with a brother you love. Just ask the Aloys.