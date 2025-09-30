Cubs' Matthew Boyd Gets Emotional After Being Named Game 1 Starter vs. Padres
Ten years after making his MLB debut, Matthew Boyd will get the Game 1 start for Cubs' wild-card series against the Padres. To say the least, this opportunity means a lot for Boyd.
It took Boyd eight years before he appeared in his first playoff game. He didn't get his first postseason start until last year with the Guardians, and now he starts Game 1 of a postseason series for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he gets to start Game 1 for the team his grandfather grew up rooting for.
"You think about a career, you think about," Boyd began before pausing as the emotions hit. He continued, "This is cool, it's cool for so many different reasons. It's cool because you never know when the opportunity presents itself. I waited my first eight years to get the chance of a postseason, I didn't really get to be a part of it. On the field, I only threw one out. You never know when the opportunity is gonna come again. To do it with the Cubs, to do it with this group, it will never be like this again. We come back here, the personnel will not be the same. It's a special group, it's a good group of guys, it's unique to this moment and that's it."
"To get to think that I would get this opportunity, knowing everything about my grandfather growing up here, it's cool," Boyd said. "He would be extremely happy. ... My granfather grew up a Cubs fan. I think 2016 was one of the happiest days of his life. I get to be a Cub now, it's pretty cool."
Boyd joked to a reporter after tearing up, "You owe me one for making me cry, I hope you know."
After inconsistent pitching early in his career and bouncing around multiple teams over the last few seasons, Boyd played well with the Guardians when he was healthy last season. He made three postseason starts for Cleveland in 2024, allowing seven hits, one run, and striking out 14 for a 0.77 ERA over 11.2 innings.
Boyd signed with the Cubs this offseason, and has recorded the best year of his career. He started 31 games, going 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA and 154 strikeouts and making his first All-Star Game. It's been a long road for Boyd, and he certainly won't take for granted starting Game 1 of the postseason at Wrigley Field.