Enough of the SEC bias outcry, prove worth on the diamond
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas along with 12 of its brethren from the SEC received bids to the NCAA Baseball Tournament this season and fans across the country are still mad about it.
The truth is that the SEC has won seven of the previous eight national championships and can potentially make it six straight this season.
Three of the previous four College World Series finals were between SEC teams.
Going into the super regional round, only four teams still remained but with Auburn's loss at home to Coastal Carolina an outcry of sorts has started across the country about bias in seeding from the SEC.
With Omaha now within reach for Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU are the only teams left from the SEC remaining and many fans aren't happy that the SEC received 13 bids.
The argument is since the SEC was able to get 13 teams in the NCAA tournament, including six of the top seven seeds, that someone stole a seed they shouldn't.
That begs the question if it's true or not.
When looking at the NCAA Tournament bubble, only one SEC team that was on the bubble didn't make it as Texas A&M became the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the tournament entirely.
The Aggies needed a deep run at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama to have made it anyway.
Take a look at how disappointing Arkansas has been over the past few seasons outside of its run to the College World Series in 2022.
The magical 2021 team that was projected to finish No. 3 in the SEC won each of its 10 conference series which included two sweeps and was the No. 1 ranked team in the country for 10-of-15 weeks.
Behind the arm of super closer and Golden Spikes winner Kevin Kopps, Arkansas was able to win 50 games and advance to the Super Regionals.
After a 21-2 victory over NC State in game one, Arkansas lost two straight games by one run to be ousted from the field as the overall No. 1 seed.
The Razorbacks once again received hosting rights as the No. 5 seed in 2023 but were on the wrong end of another red hot team in TCU.
It was dejavu once again last year following Arkansas' 17-9 drubbing of Southeast Missouri State.
Another flaming hot Big 12 team stole the regional, beating the Razorbacks inside Baum-Walker Stadium 7-6. The Wildcats ultimately escaped with an upset but fell short against Virginia in the supers.
Arkansas is in pursuit of redemption, that national title which has eluded coach Dave Van Horn for the past seven years.
Even when the Razorbacks have carried the banner into postseason play, an SEC team came out victorious anyway.
Maybe it's finally the Razorbacks turn to hoist the title after 23 years of trying.
It doesn't matter how many bids a conference gets in a postseason tournament anyhow because people are going to complain no matter the outcome.
Kentucky was among the last teams to get in and nearly made it out of the Clemson Regional, ultimately losing to West Virginia in a shootout 13-12.
Ole Miss, like Arkansas in previous years, met a team capable of getting hot at the right time like Murray State's sudden surge at the plate in regional play.
Baseball is an unforgiving sport, any given night an upsets will happen and one play can impact can swing the pendulum.
The NCAA Tournament selection crew doesn't have any lessons to learn. All the data, regular season eye test and results on the field showed the SEC deserved 13 bids.
In a conference where it just means more, other leagues need to crank it up a notch instead of filing complaints.