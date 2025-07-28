Former Razorback Benintendi enjoying recent power surge

Throwback catch!



2018 ALCS Game 4. Boston leads 8-6 with two outs in the 9th, but the bases are loaded and Alex Bregman at the plate.



This ball had a 30% catch probability. Benintendi's jump was +7.4 feet above average. He got up to 26 ft/sec and covered 43 feet. Amazing…