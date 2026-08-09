Reds vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 9

Sunday’s MLB action kicks off at 12:15 p.m. EST as the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals play a standalone matchup.

Both the Reds and Nationals are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the National League, but they’re far from done in the 2026 season. Washington, after back-to-back wins to open this series, is now 4.5 games out of the final wild card spot while the Reds have slipped to five games back.

All it takes is one winning streak to put one of these teams firmly in the mix to make the playoffs.

On Sunday, Cincy is aiming to avoid a sweep and will turn to veteran right-hander Brady Singer (4.67 ERA) for the 23rd time this season. He’ll go up against Washington’s Brad Lord (3.81) who will lead a bullpen game. Lord has appeared in 28 games for the Nats this season, but Sunday’s matchup will be just his second start.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this National League battle on Sunday afternoon.

Reds vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds -1.5 (+144)

Nationals +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Reds: -104

Nationals: -104

Total

9.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Reds vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Brady Singer (5-10, 4.67 ERA)

Washington: Brad Lord (5-2, 3.81 ERA)

Reds vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Time: 12:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Reds record: 56-60

Nationals record: 58-61

Reds vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+414)

This season, Reds star Elly De La Cruz has 20 home runs and an .860 OPS, proving that he’s one of the best all-around shortstops in the game.

It’s hard not to like any Reds hitter in this matchup since Washington is going with a bullpen game. The Nats’ bullpen has given up a league-high 79 home runs in the 2026 season.

The benefit of Elly’s game is that he can hit from both sides of the plate, batting .330 against left-handed pitching and over .250 against right-handed pitching. He’s hit more homers (12) against righties in the 2026 season.

As of late, the Reds star has been hot at the dish, posting an OPS over .900 in his last 28 days, 14 days and seven days of action. He’s homered twice in the last week and five times over his last 22 games.

At +414, he’s worth a look against this weak Washington pitching staff.

Reds vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Since June 1, Singer has a 3.45 ERA and a 3.52 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing three or fewer runs in 10 of his 11 starts.

Yet, the Reds are still just 4-7 in those games, mainly because their offense (30th in Weighted Runs Created Plus) has struggled all season long. Cincy ranks last in the league in batting average and in the bottom 10 in the league in OPS and runs scored.

No team has scored more runs than the Nationals this season, but their pitching staff has held them back from being in the playoff picture. Washington is 4.5 games out of the final wild card spot and may have a hard time making up any ground with James Wood now injured.

Washington took the first two games of this series, but it remains nine games under .500 at home in 2026. Plus, the team’s decision to go with a bullpen game is concerning, even though Lord has been serviceable in 2026.

The Washington bullpen has a 4.90 ERA as a whole – the fourth-worst mark in MLB this season.

I am going to put some faith in Singer, who has pitched well over the last two months, to help the Reds avoid a sweep on Sunday.

Pick: Reds Moneyline (-104 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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