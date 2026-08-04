8 Razorback Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

It's time to see if these Arkansas Razorbacks football players can turn pressure into diamonds. Tomorrow, Aug. 5, the Razorbacks open fall camp with a lot of outside noise buffeting the team. Are they the SEC's worst team? They don't think so. The pressure to prove it lies with these 8 players.

K.J. Jackson will be a junior with a good chance to start in the SEC. The Alabama native stayed in Fayetteville after finally getting a start in the regular-season finale last year.

It may have been tempting for Jackson to focus on his own development this year. The team's season is already toast if you believe the talking heads. But Head Coach Ryan Silverfield came in with a win-now energy that has Jackson bought-in on this 80-percent new roster.

"One of the opening sentences, he corrected me real quick and made sure that I knew that his vision was to win everything next year," Jackson said on the team's official podcast. "He fully believed that, and I fully believe it, too."

Now, widely seen as having the edge in the quarterback competition this offseason, he enters camp with a lot to prove and a hungry backup nipping at his heels.

Can he do it?Camp starts tomorrow. https://t.co/BSdTjDTk2r — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) August 4, 2026

Quincy Rhodes Jr. is still adapting his body to the position. Opposing offensive lines will be happy to see him go the NFL. But he plans to make their lives difficult first. Defensive Coordinator Rob Roberts is excited for the opportunity to coach up the young stud.

"He's an impact player in the SEC," Roberts said at the offseason assistant coaches press conference. "[He's likely to go] somewhere in the first two days of the draft. Those type of players are nice to inherit when you walk in the door."

After a stellar 2025 season, there was discussion that Rhodes could transfer to a contender to showcase his skills to NFL teams. That was never an option, he said.

"I'm just gonna say this, 'I've always been a Hog,'" Rhodes said. "It was all kinda like... all my parts, all my puzzle pieces and everything were put together correctly because I didn't want to move."

Roberts, like Hog fans, are glad he stayed put.

If Osborne is right about the new-look line and Ron Roberts' aggressive attack, @RazorbackFB could stun @SEC world.https://t.co/kdxIWHQpFT — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) August 1, 2026

Braylen Russell is a hoss. His physical style is reminiscent of Cedric Cobbs or Peyton Hillis. The Hogs are now working with a system that threatens to run the ball any time there is a light box.

With a slimmer Russell out of the backfield, big plays are sure to follow.

Linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith on meeting Russell in 1-on-1 drill collisions (Spring Practice):

"Last year, y'all say he was heavy, and he's cut down weight," Smith said. "He looks good. He's still running with power. He's done got faster, as I could see. We've met in the hole. It's been good every time, for real."

Running Backs Coach David "YAC" Johnson raved about Russell's work ethic and commitment to improving this offseason back in April. Russell needs those traits to survive a season beset by doubt.

"It's not just the weight. I think [Russell] is changing his body," Johnson said. "He made a conscious effort to do that. He's been working extremely hard on that. There hasn't been a problem since I've been here. He's looking good, looking strong, looking a lot faster. He's buying in, he's doing a good job of kind of being one of the leaders in that room."

Big-bodied transfer Chris Marshall could finally live up to his five-star status in his fifth college football season. He flashed that upside at Boise State last year, and wide receiver coach Larry Smith was pounding the table for him at spring practice.

"You see why he was a five-star coming out of high school," Smith said. "He has all the tools. This is his last year. He only has one year to get it right. We all know his history. But we had that honest conversation on his visit. He's locked in. He's a smart football player. But he is a dog. He has that dog in him."

Marshall's elite size and ball skills could push him to the top of draft boards. His potential in college football would look like video game numbers.

Jahiem "Joker" Johnson showed he can be a lockdown corner last year at Tulane, where he led the team with 4 INTs. He's ready to hold down areas of the field so his teammates can swarm this season.

"Skills and stuff cool, but like you make most of your plays based off film study," Johnson said. "It's better when you know it's about to happen. You didn't put any more work in than me. So, it's me versus you."

.@1_jahiem knows what it's like to defy expectations after leading @GreenWaveFB in INTs on their way to @CFBPlayoff. Now, he's ballhawking for @RazorbackFB.https://t.co/tb5bYWkk7a — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) August 1, 2026

His head coach at Tulane, Jon Sumrall is entering his first year at a new school as well, taking over as Florida's head coach. At SEC Media Days, he spoke about his former player.

"Joker Johnson, man, played high school quarterback, enjoyed coaching him at Tulane from Hammond, Louisiana," Sumrall said. "A smart, dependable, tough player. I think the Razorback fans are going to enjoy watching him play. A tremendous young man, high character."

Johnson is one of several inflection points along Arkansas's mostly new roster. The pressure to lead the secondary will amp up as camp demands leaders take control of the locker room culture.

Sutton Smith sometimes looks like "Sudden" Smith on film. Whether it's as a runner, catching the ball out of the backfield or returning kicks, Smith is dangerous with the ball in his hands. The fifth-year senior followed Silverfield from Memphis. At 5'9" and 196 pounds, he is a good complement to Russell's bruising style.

He told the media what his approach is like at SEC Media Days this year.

"I just got a 'prove it' mentality right now with everything I do," Smith said. "I watch a lot of James Cook, Devon Achane, guys like that."

Smith appreciates working with Silverfield and believes the media is a bit harsh about his presence.

"They're trippin'," Smith said. "He's got aura. He's got swag, just like me."

The team will likely need a safety valve out of the backfield for its inexperienced quarterback. Smith already knows the playbook.

A.J. Hill has a lot in common with the football team as a whole. He's been doubted a lot this offseason. But that's from a small sample size in which he was thrust into action behind the starter. He looked capable of running the offense. But he looked like a true freshman, too.

Can he do it?Camp starts tomorrow. https://t.co/BSdTjDTk2r — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) August 4, 2026

Now a redshirt freshman, he's fighting for the starting job. Silverfield says Hill's still in it and likely will be until the end of August.

"I'm telling you guys right now, it's a neck-and-neck battle and that's a very good thing for us," Silverfield said at preseason camp.

Hill could prove to be the better option after his first college offseason. Starting as a true freshman quarterback can make a lot of players look pedestrian. Hill played well in the Red-White game this spring. Pressure's on to keep it up.

Perhaps the person under the most pressure is the head coach. Silverfield will keep a close eye on these players as he starts to envision what team his first Razorbacks football team will be.

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