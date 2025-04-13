Foutch getting over mental hump for Razorbacks
ATHENS, Ga. — Christian Foutch had a near-perfect sophomore season for Arkansas. In 22 1/3 innings, he allowed just two earned runs for an ERA of 0.81.
This year, Foutch could never quite find his footing. The command of both his fastball and off-speed pitches was just off. He hit a batter in four straight outings and after allowing two runs against South Carolina on March 23, his ERA ballooned to a team-high 5.40.
Coach Dave Van Horn's messaging was always the same. The No. 1 Razorbacks are better with a good Christian Foutch.
"He just needs to know he's good more than anything." Van Horn said on April 6. "He's good. Just go pitch. Don't worry about it. And sometimes you get caught up in, 'Oh, I hit that guy, and I walked that guy,' and, oh, man, you start questioning yourself. I said, Just go do what you do. If they hit you, they hit you."
Less than a week later, Foutch seemingly finally let all out against No. 7 Georgia, hitting 97-99 on the stadium radar gun and working 1 2/3 scoreless innings and racking up five strikeouts and a walk. The Razorbacks lost 7-6 and had its 12 game SEC winning streak snapped but Foutch gave the Hogs a chance to mount a comeback with three runs in the eighth and ninth.
He also prevented the Hogs from using more bullpen arms, giving Van Horn more options in a rubber game as Arkansas goes for its fifth straight SEC series win Sunday.
"He threw great today," Van Horn said. "Threw really well. Throwing strikes, pounding the zone with that heater, 97 to 99, it looked like on the board and located it well. Threw his split finger change, got some strikeouts. It was great to see."
It wasn't an easy road back from for Foutch, who dealt with some serious mental hurdles as his spot as a high-leverage reliever slowly got taken away from him and was replaced with the likes of Aiden Jimenez and Carson Wiggins.
Despite having his spot taken in the pecking order by Wiggins and Jimenez, Foutch credits watching those two pitchers have success as a big reason why he turned the corner.
"Just watching them [Wiggins and Jimenez] go out there and do their thing has made me realize how mental and body language pitching really is," Foutch said. "[It's more] than just the stuff you’ve got.”
Foutch's personal journey to regain belief in himself was a combination of watching film from last year and prayer to get over his anxiety, which he openly admits to having on the mound.
"It took time for that to happen," Foutch said about getting over his anxiety. "I finally just go out there with a clear mind and a clear head and just go pitch."
It'll be impossible for Foutch to eclipse the astronomical numbers of his sophomore season given the slow start, but Dave Van Horn may finally be getting his wish halfway through SEC play. Foutch, nicknamed the fireman because of his blazing fastball, might just be ready to put out fires again instead of create them.
"You’ve just gotta move on," Foutch said. "This year is this year, last year was last year, so I’m just going to try to do something this year and just realize I’m going to make this more of a mental thing than a physical thing.”
First pitch of the rubber match between Arkansas and Georgia is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday and will be streamed on SEC+.