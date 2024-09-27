Gabe Gaeckle Ready to Take Next Step for Arkansas in 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said it early on. Pitcher Gabe Gaeckle was on a two-year course, bullpen arm the first year, then ascend to an even bigger role once the likes of former ace Hagen Smirh moved on.
"I feel like he’ll be a starter for us," Van Horn said in March. "He could be a starter this year but we got some guys. If we needed him to start, we could start him. He’ll be a starter next year for sure and that’s what I see."
Now those guys are gone, the entire starting rotation from last year, Smith, Brady Tygart and Mason Molina have all started their pro careers. It leaves a massive void that Gaeckle is may help help fill.
"Whatever they want me to do I'm happy to do," Gaeckle said. "I'm starting the scrimmages, so they're probably building me up for that."
After a stellar freshman season in which he became the team's closer and pitched to a 2.32 ERA across 42 2/3 innings, Gaeckle's fall got off to a rough start. He gave up three homers to the first three batters that he faced.
Four appearances into the fall Gaeckle is starting to settle in. He struck out five of the seven hitters he faced in two clean innings Thursday.
"I'm just working on a few pitches." Gaeckle said. "I'm trying to throw more change-ups to righties this fall. I've done that a few times. Just sharpening up the rest of the arsenal."
Although Gaeckle is one of the frontrunners to lock down a spot in the starting rotation, Van Horn has no shortage of candidates. Left-handed transfer from Ohio State Landon Beidelschies has yet to allow a run in two appearances, according to unofficial stats kept by the Arkansas media. Gage Wood is also trying to make a case after taking over in the rotation late last year.
East Carolina transfer Zach Root also becomes the next left hander to wear 33 under Van Horn. His fastball sat 91-93 Thursday in his inning of work.
Homers continue to fly out of Baum-Walker Stadium at a steady pace, including six in Thursday's scrimmage. It was the first homer of the fall for both second baseman Cam Kozeal and catcher Elliott Peterson. Third baseman Brent Iredale also hit his team-leading fifth homer.
Arkansas will continue scrimmaging Saturday, all scrimmages are free and open to the public. A time has not been announced. The Razorbacks will play its annual Fall Classic, a seven-inning intrasquad scrimmage, 6 p.m. Oct. 4. The event is also free and open to the public.