Every Razorback on Roster from Texas Going to Arlington
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has no shortage of Texans on their roster. Here's a quick look at all 27 listed on the Razorback roster.
The Big Three:
Where would this offense be without the trifecta of Texans that all went to high school within 30 minutes from AT&T Stadium? Taylen Green, Andrew Armstrong and Ja'Quinden Jackson all have ties to the DFW metroplex. Armstrong is responsible for over 30% of the team's receiving output despite missing a game. Jackson and Green both rank in the top 10 in the SEC in rushing.
Stalwarts on Defense:
A pair of local defensive backs are on the mend and could play key roles in the outcome of the game (view the full availability report here). Jaylon Braxton and Hudson Clark are both listed as questionable on the initial release. Defensive end Landon Jackson also hails from Texarkana.
Texas Trio of Kickers:
All three kickers that have been traveling with the team, Kyle Ramsey (Missouri City), Matthew Shipley (Dallas) and Charlie Von Der Meden (Tomball) all hail from the Lone Star State.
Other Key Contributors:
Defensive lineman Kelvie Rose (Henderson), defensive backs Brad Spence (Houston) and Selman Bridges (Temple) all saw playing time in the Razorbacks' 24-14 win over Auburn. Defensive back Kee'yon Stewart (Houston) has recorded at least one tackle in each of the last three games. Ahkari Johnson has played on special teams in the SEC opener.
On offense, tight end Var'keyes Gumms (Houston) returns after spending the first two years of his college career at North Texas.
Pine-Bluff Action Getters:
Coach Sam Pittman said that the team was able to play 83 of the 92 players that traveled with the team to Little Rock. The following are the Texas players that played in the game against UAPB but have not played since then.
• Linebacker Carson Dean (Frisco)
• Defensive back Aidan McCowan (Frisco)
• Offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford (Carthage)
• Defensive lineman Kaleb James (Mansfield)
Other Texans on the Roster:
• Wide receiver Zach Taylor (Yoakum)
• Defensive back Christian Ford (McKinney)
• Running back Jerzeel Bachert (Big Sandy)
• Defensive back Jaden Allen (Aledo)
• Tight end Spencer Henslee (Humble)
• Fullback Kyle Thompson (Aledo)
• Linebacker Joseph Whitt (Prosper)
• Wide receiver Jace Petty (Frisco)
The Razorbacks will take the field at AT&T Stadium for the last time against Texas A&M 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.