Another Chance for Razorbacks to Make Backup QB a Star
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tried to downplay Texas A&M's uncertainty at quarterback this week. A lot of the talking heads on sports radio are hoping Connor Weigman gets healthy enough to play.
They think freshman Marcel Reed is better. Of course, this is without seeing what they really can or can't do and they are basing their opinions on Weigman not looking like he'll be in the Heisman talk. "Terrible" is the word heard a lot.
All of this could be bad news for the Razorbacks. Considering their history with backup quarterbacks that was talked about last week, there really is no way of knowing which one they should hope to meet.
"We're familiar with him," Hogs coach Sam Pittman said about Reed on Monday. "We tried to recruit him here. He's got a strong arm and an ability to run. What he's done well is he's ran the offense.
"You don't see a lot of confusion from his o-line to him. He has gotten out of bad plays if he's feeling pressure, he can run and make plays. He's done a good job of not giving it to the opponent. He's shown a lot of class and a lot of poise by running the offense and taking what's given."
Reed isn't exactly coming in cold. He finished the game against Florida when Weigman was injured, then started and led the Aggies to a win over Bowling Green last week. Pittman found out what they're facing.
"To me, he’s shown a lot of class and a lot of poise by running the offense and taking what’s given. They do have quarterback designed runs with him and he’s very aggressive here. But to me, he’s just playing older than what his game experience would be."
Just listening to Pittman, those radio guys may be on to something here. Reed is an athletic quarterback and those guys can create problems, especially for a Razorbacks' defense that hasn't put an impressive amount of pressure on opposing teams.
"He's one heck of a player to be so young," Cam Ball said this week. "He can move around in the pocket, do a lot of things with his feet, and he's also a good thrower, too."
Weigman, though, was able to at least be at practice doing some things on the side. Exactly what, we have no idea not having been there and seen it, but he was throwing and out there.
Razorback fans might want him out there Saturday, too. At least that seems to be the prevailing opinion.
The Hogs and Aggies will meet in the final year of the Southwest Classic on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. You can listen to the game on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.