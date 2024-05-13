Freshman Pitcher Continues to Impress, Collects SEC Honors for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman reliever Gabe Gaeckle earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors after two scoreless appearances against No.14 Mississippi State. Gaeckle's 3.1 innings of scoreless relief dropped his SEC ERA to 1.80, trailing only Hagen Smith among Razorbacks who had thrown at least 20 innings.
It was the second time Gaeckle has been used twice in the same weekend. The first time he put up two scoreless appearances. He got four outs as the set-up man in a 7-5 win Friday before getting the final six outs in a 9-6 win on Sunday for his SEC-leading seventh save.
"You're expected to go twice a weekend," Gaeckle said on being a bullpen arm. "You just got to be prepared for it. The whole staff did a great job just staying prepared and whenever their name was called, they really showed up."
The entire bullpen had to do plenty of heavy lifting on Saturday and Sunday with starters Brady Tygart and Mason Molina recording only eight outs in two games. The bullpen combined for 15 2/3 innings of relief in those two games, allowing four earned runs in the process to give the Razorbacks a shot to win both after the starter was pulled early.
"What a great job by our bullpen," coach Dave Van Horn said. "I mean, really all weekend when you look at it, they saved us this weekend."
Catcher Hudson White, who started all three games behind the plate against Mississippi State, was equally impressed with Gaeckle's performance.
"He looked like he always does," White said. "He was awesome, lights out. That’s what you expect from him."
Arkansas finishes the regular season on the road against Texas A&M. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
