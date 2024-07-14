Hagen Smith Becomes Razorbacks' Latest First Round Pick
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas' Hagen Smith became the second pitcher selected in the 2024 MLB Draft. Smith was selected with the fifth overall pick by the Chicago White Sox. The pick has a projected slot value of $7,763,700.
The only pitcher higher behind Chase Burns of Wake Forest, who was taken with the second pick by the Cincinnati Reds.
Smith ended his Razorback career with a career-record 360 strikeouts across three seasons as a Hog. He finished with a 24-6 record with a 3.40 ERA across 233 innings. He becomes the first Razorback to be drafted in the first round since Heston Kjerstad was selected second overall in the five-round, COVID-shortened 2020 draft by the Baltimore Orioles.
He also becomes the first Razorback pitcher to be selected in the opening round since Ryne Stanek was selected 29th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013.
The lefty ace has long been regarded as one the best pitching prospects of the 2024 draft class with a potential fast-track to the majors, with a potential to make his debut this year.
"If he throws it over the plate they may start him somewhere," coach Dave Van Horn said. "They may just say, ‘Put him in the bullpen up there in September, what the heck."
Day two of the MLB Draft continues 1 p.m. Monday on MLB.com where other Razorbacks will hope to hear their name called as many look to start the path to the big leagues.
