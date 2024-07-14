Calipari, Razorbacks Get No Respect in Preseason Ranking
Most coaches love it when they have what is commonly called bulletin board material. Well, John Calipari has a dandy if he chooses to share with his team.
In the old days, an unflattering article would be pinned to the bulletin board in the locker room for all the players to read. Now, it might be an assistant emailing or texting the link to the team. The hope is to light a fire under the guys and inspire them to prove the article wrong.
Calipari's kids haven't even laced 'em up for the first formal practice yet but they've been cast in a way that coaches often like. They're the underdog. They're not getting respect. They're not very good.
Well, that just means they've got a lot to prove. And that's why coaches like bulletin board material.
In this case, the Hogs are judged eighth best in the 16-team Southeastern Conference. Kyle Tucker of The Athletic didn't write anything that's incorrect and backed up his claim with valid reasoning. It's still just a preseason prediction, but rest assured if the hoops Hog staff hasn't seen this article, they soon will.
You might argue that Tucker damned both Calipari and his players with faint praise. He called Cal a Hall of Fame coach while pointing out he's failed to reach the second round of March Madness since 2019. He noted that the veteran coach, known as one of the best recruiters in college basketball, signed three McDonald's All Americans and five top 100 transfers. But there are noticeable shortcomings in how Cal assembled the roster of just nine players, particularly that they lack experience and proven 3-point shooters.
Again, he's spot on. He ranks Alabama the top team in the SEC and the Tide returns players with 64 percent more Division I experience than the Razorbacks and guys who've buried a ton more 3-pointers (1,060 to 230).
Calipari has heard many of those arguments before as he's recruited elite high schoolers who'd spend one year in college before getting rich in the NBA. Still, it's up to him, the staff and the kids to prove the naysayers wrong.
How quickly will Cal's first Arkansas team come together? Will their defense be good enough, especially early, to allow chemistry and the offense to improve while still winning?
Hog fans are excited about the talent Cal has brought on campus and the prospects for success. They're not alone in having high expectations as ESPN's "Way Too Early Top 25" has Arkansas at No. 14, which is fifth among the nine SEC teams in the ranking, with Alabama second.
In Sports Illustrated's preseason ranking, Alabama is first and the Razorbacks are No. 21, sixth among eight SEC schools on the list.
What's it all mean? Simply, Arkansas has a legendary coach who has brought together a group of talented players that could challenge the elite teams in the SEC and go far in the NCAA Tournament. Or they could be the eighth-best team in the league. The Hogs have eight months to prove the bulletin board material wrong.
