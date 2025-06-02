Razorbacks dominate Regional All-Tournament Team with seven selections
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas not only dominated the Fayetteville Regional, outscoring its opponents 26-6 across the three games, but the Regional All-Tournament Team with seven selections.
Catcher Ryder Helfrick also won tournament MVP. He started all three games behind the plate and finished the weekend 6-for-11 (.545) with three homers and 15 total bases.
Here is the full team, consisting of nine position players, two starters and two relievers.
Catcher: Ryder Helfrick - Arkansas
First Base: Will MacLean - Creighton
Second Base: Cam Kozeal - Arkansas
Shortstop: Wehiwa Aloy - Arkansas
Third Base: Davis Hamilton - North Dakota State
Outfield: Nolan Sailors - Creighton
Outfield: Logan Maxwell - Arkansas
Outfield: Sam Canton - North Dakota State
Designated Hitter: Dakota Duffalo - Creighton
Starting Pitcher: Zach Root - Arkansas
Starting Pitcher: Gage Wood - Arkansas
Relief Pitcher: Parker Coil - Arkansas
Relief Pitcher: Ian Koosman - Creighton
Tournament MVP: Ryder Helfrick - Arkansas
Creighton finished with four players on the team, while North Dakota State had two. Kansas, after being eliminated and going 0-2, was not represented.
Ballots were passed out to members of the media in the seventh inning before Gabe Gaeckle took the mound for Arkansas. He would go on to strike out seven in three scoreless innings to record a save to punch the Razorbacks' ticket to the Super Regionals.
The regional was largely dominated by Arkansas on both sides of the ball, but Creighton left fielder Nolan Sailors finished his college career on a high. A senior who spent all four years as a Bluejay, finished his career 6-for-17 (.352) across four games.
Sailors, who is from Omaha playing for his home team, also made multiple plays in left field, including robbing fellow Omaha native Cam Kozeal of a homer.
He also was the only player to get a hit against an otherwise dominant first time through the order for Wood on the mound.
Wehiwa Aloy locked down the shortstop spot with his 19th and 20th home runs of the season. The way the structure of the voting works, only one player per infield position can receive a vote.
Ben North, the Creighton shortstop had the most success of the Bluejay hitters against Razorbacks pitching, getting both extra-base hits for Creighton against the Hogs.
His three -run homer in the regional final had the potential to change the momentum of the game when he cut a 6-0 deficit to 6-3. He also had a double in the first game.
However, Aloy had the most critical hit of the weekend, a tomahawked three-run homer against Creighton in the 1-0 game to stretch a 4-0 lead into 7-0.
Arkansas now awaits the winner of the Knoxville Regional. Wake Forest forced a decisive final game after winning on a walk-off walk against Tennessee Saturday.
First pitch for that game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The winner of that game will be sent to Fayetteville for a best of three series against the Razorbacks with a trip to the College World Series on the line.