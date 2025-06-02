All Hogs

Razorbacks dominate Regional All-Tournament Team with seven selections

Catcher takes home tournament MVP after three homers for Hogs

Daniel Shi

Arkansas' Ryder Helfrick at the plate against Creighton in the regional final. The Razorbacks won 8-3 and Helfrick took home Tournament MVP honors
Arkansas' Ryder Helfrick at the plate against Creighton in the regional final. The Razorbacks won 8-3 and Helfrick took home Tournament MVP honors / Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas not only dominated the Fayetteville Regional, outscoring its opponents 26-6 across the three games, but the Regional All-Tournament Team with seven selections.

Catcher Ryder Helfrick also won tournament MVP. He started all three games behind the plate and finished the weekend 6-for-11 (.545) with three homers and 15 total bases.

Here is the full team, consisting of nine position players, two starters and two relievers.

Catcher: Ryder Helfrick - Arkansas

First Base: Will MacLean - Creighton

Second Base: Cam Kozeal - Arkansas

Shortstop: Wehiwa Aloy - Arkansas

Third Base: Davis Hamilton - North Dakota State

Outfield: Nolan Sailors - Creighton

Outfield: Logan Maxwell - Arkansas

Outfield: Sam Canton - North Dakota State

Designated Hitter: Dakota Duffalo - Creighton



Starting Pitcher: Zach Root - Arkansas

Starting Pitcher: Gage Wood - Arkansas

Relief Pitcher: Parker Coil - Arkansas

Relief Pitcher: Ian Koosman - Creighton

Tournament MVP: Ryder Helfrick - Arkansas

Creighton finished with four players on the team, while North Dakota State had two. Kansas, after being eliminated and going 0-2, was not represented.

Ballots were passed out to members of the media in the seventh inning before Gabe Gaeckle took the mound for Arkansas. He would go on to strike out seven in three scoreless innings to record a save to punch the Razorbacks' ticket to the Super Regionals.

The regional was largely dominated by Arkansas on both sides of the ball, but Creighton left fielder Nolan Sailors finished his college career on a high. A senior who spent all four years as a Bluejay, finished his career 6-for-17 (.352) across four games.

Sailors, who is from Omaha playing for his home team, also made multiple plays in left field, including robbing fellow Omaha native Cam Kozeal of a homer.

He also was the only player to get a hit against an otherwise dominant first time through the order for Wood on the mound.

Wehiwa Aloy locked down the shortstop spot with his 19th and 20th home runs of the season. The way the structure of the voting works, only one player per infield position can receive a vote.

Ben North, the Creighton shortstop had the most success of the Bluejay hitters against Razorbacks pitching, getting both extra-base hits for Creighton against the Hogs.

His three -run homer in the regional final had the potential to change the momentum of the game when he cut a 6-0 deficit to 6-3. He also had a double in the first game.

However, Aloy had the most critical hit of the weekend, a tomahawked three-run homer against Creighton in the 1-0 game to stretch a 4-0 lead into 7-0.

Arkansas now awaits the winner of the Knoxville Regional. Wake Forest forced a decisive final game after winning on a walk-off walk against Tennessee Saturday.

First pitch for that game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The winner of that game will be sent to Fayetteville for a best of three series against the Razorbacks with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

