Hogs make history with four players taken in first round of MLB Draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas made MLB history, becoming the second college team in history with four players taken in the first round of the draft.
Tennessee also did it a few minutes earlier Sunday night at the MLB Draft in Atlanta. Gage Wood, Wehiwa Aloy, Zach Root and Charles Davalan were all taken within the first 43 picks of the draft.
It also marked first-round picks in back-to-back years for the first time in school history. It was the first time the Hogs have had a players selected in the first round since Hagen Smith, who was selected fifth overall in 2024.
A native of Batesville, Wood spent all three seasons of his college career at Arkansas. Wood's junior season was hampered by a shoulder impingement injury and only made 13 starts throughout his time with the Razorbacks.
In three seasons, Wood pitched to a 4.33 ERA in 108 innings with 167 strikeouts. Wood announced himself on the national stage with the Hogs with a no-hitter against Murray State striking out 19 and spinning just the third no-hitter in College World Series history.
Aloy is the first shortstop in school history to be selected in the 31st pick in the first round with the Baltimore Orioles and the first infielder since the St. Louis Cardinals took third baseman Zack Cox in 2010.
He also had a stellar performance against the Creighton Bluejays in the regional final that allowed him to shoot up the draft boards.
According to some scouts, he has the best fastball of anyone in the draft. In his junior season, he pitched to a 3.82 ERA in 10 starts in just 37 2/3 innings. His fastball hit as high as 99 at times throughout the season.
Shoulder injuries sometimes give teams pause, but Wood still snuck into the first round. He is the first right-hander to be selected in the first round since Ryne Stanek in 2013. Wood's projected slot value is $3,492,200.
A native of Wailuku, Hawai'i, Aloy spent the last two seasons at Arkansas after transferring in from Sacramento State after his freshman season. Across three seasons in college, Aloy slashed .332/.406/.609 with a 1.016 OPS.
His junior season culminated with 21 home runs and the 2025 Golden Spikes Award, becoming just the third player in school history to do so, joining Andrew Benintendi and Kevin Kopps.
Over his time in college, Aloy has become a solid defender at shortstop. In his first year at Sacramento State, he committed 17 errors for a fielding percentage of just .928. In his time with Arkansas, he committed just 11 errors combined across the next two seasons, with a fielding percentage of .978 in his junior season.
Aloy’s estimated draft slot value is $3,042,800. Teams are allowed to sign players as high or as low as they wish within their overall draft pool bonus money.
In a breakout junior season, Aloy racked up all kinds of accolades, including becoming the SEC Player of the Year.
The Dodgers picked a pair of Razorbacks with back-to-back picks at No. 40 and No. 41 with Zach Root being selected first. Root spent his junior season at Arkansas after spending the first two years at East Carolina. He pitched to a 3.62 ERA in 99 1/3 innings as a Razorback.
Davalan is a draft eligible sophomore that came over from Florida Gulf Coast that hit .346 out of the leadoff spot and played left field for the Hogs. He's the first outfielder to be selected in the first round since Heston Kjerstad went second overall in the 2020 draft.
Coverage of the MLB first day of the MLB Draft continues on ESPN. Commissioner Rob Manfred will announce the entire first round.
The second day of the draft will take place on MLB.com, where the Hogs could set a record for most picks in a single class across the 20 rounds, breaking a record set in 2018 with 11.