Old rival snatches top ranking from Razorbacks after just one week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' reign as the No. 1 team lasted just one week as the Texas Longhorns took over the top spot in the D1Baseball poll. The Razorbacks fell to No. 2.
Texas won two out of three against Kentucky on the road, and taking a one-game lead at the midway point of the SEC slate. The Longhorns, under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle, sit at 13-2 and ahead of the Razorbacks after the Hogs lost the final two games against Georgia, 7-6.
The two teams came into the weekend tied atop the standings, but all five major polls opted to put Arkansas No.1 overall with the Hogs having four extra non-conference wins. However, after the most recent round of results, the teams flipped spots.
Texas swept the same Georgia team at home the week prior. The Georgia series is a warning shot for what lies ahead for the Razorbacks in the back half of the schedule.
Arkansas has three Top 10 teams lying in wait. Texas, No, 4 Tennessee and No. 9 LSU are all still lurking as the Hogs try to keep pace in a crowded SEC race. The next two series are against unranked teams, but definitely present similar challenges.
Texas A&M comes to town on a five-game SEC winning streak after starting 1-9 in league play. The Aggies were the preseason No.1 team and are coming off a series win over Tennessee and a sweep of South Carolina.
They have now improved to 6-9 in SEC play after the poor start and getting no-hit by Tennessee to open the series on Friday.
A&M first-year head coach Michael Earley seems to be finding its footing just in time to face the Hogs after Schlossnagle left for arch rival Texas following a trip to the College World Series final in 2024.
Florida is in a similar situation, ranked fifth in the preseason, started 1-11 in the SEC before regaining its footing with a sweep over Missouri. The Tigers fell to 0-15 in conference games.
Both teams are on the right side of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, but a bad weekend against the Hogs for either team could push them closer to the danger zone of being under .500 for their overall record, a prerequisite to be considered for an at-large bid in a regional.
Arkansas is also ranked No. 1 in the latest RPI, which would boost both resumes considerably. Florida is 24-14 and Texas A&M sits at 20-15.
Arkansas' Remaining SEC Schedule:
Texas A&M (home): April 17-19
Florida (away): April 25-27
No. 1 Texas (home): May 1-3
No. 9 LSU (away): May 9-11
No. 4 Tennessee (home): May 15-17
SEC in the Rankings:
No. 1 Texas
No. 2 Arkansas
No. 4 Tennessee
No. 5 Georgia
No. 8 Auburn
No. 9 LSU
No. 11 Ole Miss
No. 15 Alabama
No. 18 Oklahoma
No. 19 Vanderbilt
You can view the full poll here.
Before Arkansas faces the gauntlet of the SEC, the Hogs must get through an in-state matchup against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.