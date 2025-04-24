Iredale leans on fellow Razorbacks to break out of slump
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas third baseman Brent Iredale was struggling for an extended period of time, likely for the first time in his baseball career.
He was in the middle of an 0-for-18 slump and slipped as far as seventh in the batting order.
In two seasons at New Mexico Junior College, Iredale hit .426 across 355 at-bats with 42 homers and more walks than strikeouts.
"He hasn't really failed before until now," coach Dave Van Horn said on April 15. "Think about it: He went to junior college for 2 years and killed it. Came in, has a really good fall.
"January, February, March … February carried us. He was driving in runs, and guys weren't hitting. There was really nowhere for him to go but down."
Iredale's struggles began to spiral. He entered non-conference play with a ridiculous .431 batting average, rivaling his junior college numbers. Over the next month, his average nosedived 144 points down to .288.
Still through it all, Iredale never missed a game or asked for a day off, he played through it. He's just one of three Razorbacks to appear in all 43 games (Charles Davalan and Wehiwa Aloy).
"I've gone through little slumps before," Iredale said. "For me, to get out of them, it's just to see live pitching. Just get at-bats and everything. So that was a little my decision –– just keep getting at-bats, keep seeing the ball and I'll figure it out as time goes."
Iredale drew on all of his support system to get out of his hitless streak. Drawing on hitting coach Nate Thompson as well as teammates like Cam Kozeal and Charles Davalan.
They were going through massive hot streaks while Iredale was ice cold.
Being from Sydney, Australia, Iredale is far more well traveled than the average college player, so he also drew on people from his other stops as well. He spoke to people both at home in Australia and from his JUCO days.
The best piece of advice for Iredale actually came about how to approach things before the game and how to take batting practice.
"Take BP at like a 60% capacity basically," Iredale said. :Just being relaxed. Feel the swing and everything. Just being smooth and don't muscle up anything. That was one thing that I took away that's been helping me."
Since Iredale ripped a two-run double in the fifth inning against Texas A&M in the first game of the doubleheader Friday to end his hitless streak, Iredale is 4-for-8 with two walks.
"Usually that means you’re not swinging at borderline bad pitches," coach Dave Van Horn said about Iredale's walks. "Maybe you’re getting ahead in the count so you’re a little more picky. It all adds up.
"Walks are good. Walks is on-base and gets pitchers’ pitch counts up. He’s got a good eye, one of the best eyes on the team, so I would say that’s just all part of him coming around."
As Arkansas embarks on four SEC weekends to close the season against four in-form top caliber teams, the Razorbacks need the Iredale from earlier in the season closer to the top of the order to emerge.
The Razorbacks start a three-game series against Florida 5:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.